Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG appoints GPEP for asset and property management
Potsdam, Germany, 21 May 2025 - Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (ISIN DE000A14KRD3) (“The Company”) has appointed GPEP GmbH, based in Limburg, to take over the asset, property, and transaction management for its real estate portfolio. The collaboration will begin immediately with transaction management, and the full mandate will come into effect on 1 October 2025.
Experienced partner to support portfolio strategy execution
With GPEP, the Company gains an established and specialised partner for managing large-scale retail property portfolios. Since its inception in 2014, GPEP has built a nationwide portfolio comprising over 450 retail properties, valued at approximately EUR 2 billion, positioning it as one of the leading players in the market. GPEP will play a key role in supporting the strategic realignment of the portfolio, including the structuring and execution of selected asset transactions.
The long-term mandate will significantly support the Company's team in the planning, implementation, and execution as part of the ongoing portfolio transformation.
About Deutsche Konsum
Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG, Broderstorf, is a listed real estate company with a focus on German retail properties for everyday goods at established micro-locations. The Company's primary focus is on acquiring, managing and developing local supply properties to achieve consistent performance and leverage hidden reserves.
The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse (ISIN: DE000A14KRD3) and on the JSE (JSE Limited) (South Africa) by way of a secondary listing.
