Original-Research: Valneva SE (Von First Berlin Equity Research Gmbh)

Original-Research: Valneva SE
Original-Research: Valneva SE - from First Berlin Equity Research GmbH
First Berlin Equity Research has published a research update on Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851). Analyst Simon Scholes reiterated his BUY rating and increased the price target from EUR 7.70 to EUR 8.10.
Abstract:
Q1/25 product revenues of €48.6m (Q1/24: €32.4m) jumped 51.2% due largely to the absence of supply constraints which hampered sales of Ixiaro and third-party products in the prior year quarter. An improved gross margin and tight cost control lowered the operating cash outflow to €-8.1m (Q1/24: €-28.4m). For the full year management is guiding towards an operating cash outflow of under €30m (FY/24: €67.2m). The end Q1/25 cash position was €153m, which in April was topped up by €14.2m in proceeds from an issue to the U.S. healthcare investor, Novo Holdings A/S. Management indicates that the cash runway extends until expected first commercial sales of the Lyme disease vaccine candidate, VLA15, in 2027. We think VLA15 will make Valneva profitable. We also expect commercialisation of VLA15 to trigger aggregate milestone payments of USD143m from partner Pfizer in 2027. Additionally, Valneva also stands to receive USD100m in commercial milestones based on cumulative VLA15 sales thresholds, and royalties of between 14% and 22%. No vaccine is currently available to prevent Lyme disease in humans. Pfizer and Valneva currently estimate the global market for a Lyme disease vaccine to exceed USD1bn. We see this figure as too conservative. With VLA15 phase 3 trial results expected by the end of this year, we have reworked our forecasts for the vaccine candidate. Based on eligible populations in endemic regions of the U.S. and EU of ca 70m and 162m respectively, an average price per shot of USD72, and penetration of 10%, we arrive at a peak value for the Lyme vaccine market of over USD2bn. An increase in our valuation of VLA15 outweighs a downward revision to our valuation of Valneva's chikungunya vaccine, IXCHIQ, prompted by slower than expected uptake. We raise our price target to €8.10 (previously: €7.70) and maintain our Buy recommendation. Upside: 182%.
First Berlin Equity Research hat ein Research Update zu Valneva SE (ISIN: FR0004056851) veröffentlicht. Analyst Simon Scholes bestätigt seine BUY-Empfehlung und erhöht das Kursziel von EUR 7,70 auf EUR 8,10.
Zusammenfassung:
Die Produktumsätze in Q1/25 stiegen um 51,2 % auf €48,6 Mio. (Q1/24: €32,4 Mio.), was vor allem auf das Ausbleiben von Lieferengpässen zurückzuführen ist, die den Absatz von Ixiaro und Produkten anderer Hersteller im Vorjahresquartal behindert hatten. Eine verbesserte Bruttomarge und eine strenge Kostenkontrolle verringerten den operativen Mittelabfluss auf €-8,1 Mio. (Q1/24: €-28,4 Mio.). Für das Gesamtjahr rechnet das Management mit einem operativen Mittelabfluss von unter €30 Mio. (GJ/24: €67,2 Mio.). Ende Q1/25 betrug der Barmittelbestand €153 Mio., der im April durch Erlöse in Höhe von €14,2 Mio. aus einer Emission an den US-amerikanischen Healthcare-Investor Novo Holdings A/S aufgestockt wurde. Nach Angaben des Managements reicht die Liquiditätsreserve bis zum erwarteten ersten kommerziellen Verkauf des Borreliose-Impfstoffkandidaten VLA15 im Jahr 2027. Wir glauben, dass VLA15 Valneva profitabel machen wird. Wir gehen außerdem davon aus, dass die Kommerzialisierung von VLA15 im Jahr 2027 Meilensteinzahlungen in Höhe von insgesamt USD143 Mio. vom Partner Pfizer auslösen wird. Darüber hinaus kann Valneva mit Meilensteinzahlungen in Höhe von USD100 Mio. rechnen, die von kumulativen VLA15-Verkaufszahlen abhängen, sowie mit Lizenzgebühren zwischen 14% und 22%. Derzeit gibt es keinen Impfstoff zur Vorbeugung der Lyme-Borreliose beim Menschen. Pfizer und Valneva schätzen den weltweiten Markt für einen Borreliose-Impfstoff derzeit auf über USD1 Mrd. Wir halten diese Zahl für zu konservativ. Da die Ergebnisse der VLA15-Phase-3-Studie bis Ende dieses Jahres erwartet werden, haben wir unsere Prognosen für den Impfstoffkandidaten überarbeitet. Ausgehend von einer anspruchsberechtigten Bevölkerung in den endemischen Regionen der USA und der EU von ca. 70 Mio. bzw. 162 Mio. Menschen, einem Durchschnittspreis pro Impfung von USD72 und einer Marktdurchdringung von 10% kommen wir zu einem Spitzenwert für den Lyme-Impfstoffmarkt von über USD2 Mrd. Die Erhöhung unserer Bewertung von VLA15 wiegt die Abwärtsanpassung unserer Bewertung von Valnevas Chikungunya-Impfstoff IXCHIQ auf, die durch die langsamer als erwartet verlaufende Akzeptanz verursacht wurde. Wir erhöhen unser Kursziel auf €8,10 (zuvor: €7,70) und behalten unsere Kaufempfehlung bei. Aufwärtspotenzial: 182%.
