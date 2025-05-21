SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES – Successful Annual General Meeting On May 21, 2025
SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES – Successful Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2025
Kahl am Main, May 21, 2025
At today's Annual General Meeting of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS) in Frankfurt am Main, 28.0% of the voting share capital was represented. All agenda items were approved with the required majorities.
Dr. Wolfhard Leichnitz resigned from the Supervisory Board after many years of dedicated service. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Frank Averdung as a new member of the Supervisory Board with 99.9% of the votes cast. In the constituent meeting held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the previous Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Dr. Changfeng Tu, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board.
Mr. Markus Ehret, Executive Board Member of SINGULUS, said:“On behalf of SINGULUS, I would like to thank Dr. Leichnitz very much for his many years of commitment, his entrepreneurial foresight, and the consistently trusting cooperation. He has played a key role in the development of our company over many years and provided valuable impulses.”
Mr. Ehret continues:“At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Averdung, a proven industry expert, to the Supervisory Board. With his extensive leadership experience in international high-tech companies and his expertise in the key areas of semiconductors and solar technology, he will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic development of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. We look forward to working with him in the future.”
