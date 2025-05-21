EQS-News: SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES – Successful Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2025

Press Release SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES – Successful Annual General Meeting on May 21, 2025

Attendance was 28.0% of the share capital Shareholders approve all items on the agenda Kahl am Main, May 21, 2025 At today's Annual General Meeting of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG (SINGULUS) in Frankfurt am Main, 28.0% of the voting share capital was represented. All agenda items were approved with the required majorities. Dr. Wolfhard Leichnitz resigned from the Supervisory Board after many years of dedicated service. The Annual General Meeting elected Mr. Frank Averdung as a new member of the Supervisory Board with 99.9% of the votes cast. In the constituent meeting held after the Annual Shareholders' Meeting, the previous Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Mr. Dr. Changfeng Tu, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board. Mr. Markus Ehret, Executive Board Member of SINGULUS, said:“On behalf of SINGULUS, I would like to thank Dr. Leichnitz very much for his many years of commitment, his entrepreneurial foresight, and the consistently trusting cooperation. He has played a key role in the development of our company over many years and provided valuable impulses.” Mr. Ehret continues:“At the same time, we are pleased to welcome Mr. Averdung, a proven industry expert, to the Supervisory Board. With his extensive leadership experience in international high-tech companies and his expertise in the key areas of semiconductors and solar technology, he will play a crucial role in shaping the strategic development of SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES. We look forward to working with him in the future.” SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES - Thin Film Technology and Surface Treatment

SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES develops and builds innovative machines and systems for efficient production processes in thin film technology and surface treatment, which are used worldwide in the photovoltaic, semiconductor, medical technology, packaging, glass & automotive and battery & hydrogen markets. The company's core competencies include coating technology processes (cathode sputtering/PVD/sputtering, PECVD, vapor deposition), surface treatment and wet-chemical and thermal production processes. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES sees sustainability as an opportunity to position itself with innovative products. The focus is on environmental awareness, the efficient use of resources and the avoidance of unnecessary CO2 pollution. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES attaches great importance to responsible and sustainable corporate governance. SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES AG, Hanauer Landstraße 103,

D-63796 Kahl/Main, WKN A1681X / ISIN DE000A1681X5

Contact: Maren Schuster, Investor Relations, Phone: + 49 (0) 160 9609 0279 Bernhard Krause, Company Spokesman, Phone: +49 (0) 172 833 2224

