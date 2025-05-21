Techmediabreaks OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) Secures $33M In IPO

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods for the oil and gas industry. The company recently closed its initial public offering of 3,703,704 ordinary shares, each at a public offering price of US$9.00, for a total base size of US$33.3 million. The ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol OMSE on May 13, and the offering closed on May 14, 2025. In addition, OMS granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 555,555 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole manager for the offering.

For more information, visit

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (“SWS”) and oil country tubular goods (“OCTG”) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (“MENA”) regions. The company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire (“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

TechMediaWire is powered by IBN