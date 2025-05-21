Rockbreaks Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Begins Gold And Silver Processing From Talisker, Prepares For Multi-Source Production Ramp-Up

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSXV: NIM) (FSE: HLIA) (OTCQB: HUSIF) has begun receiving and processing high-grade gold and silver ore from Talisker Resources at its upgraded $33 million Merritt Mill in British Columbia, the province's only facility permitted to accept third-party precious metal feed. Production is expected to reach full capacity in Q3 2025, and Nicola has initiated a permit amendment to expand mill throughput. The Company is also preparing to receive ore from Blue Lagoon Resources' Dome Mountain Mine and is advancing a bulk sample at its Dominion Creek project, in which it holds a 75% interest. Concurrently, Nicola is ramping up exploration at the New Craigmont Copper Project and has appointed Vicente García as Senior Geologist. CEO Peter Espig highlighted the company's transition to a steady-state producer and emphasized the strategic value of its fully permitted infrastructure and long-term partnerships.

To view the full article, visit

About Nicola Mining

Nicola Mining Inc. is a junior mining company listed on the Exchange and Frankfurt Exchange that maintains a 100% owned mill and tailings facility, located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes.

The Company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Project, a high-grade copper property, which covers an area of 10,913 hectares along the southern end of the Guichon Batholith and is adjacent to Highland Valley Copper, Canada's largest copper mine. The Company also owns 100% of the Treasure Mountain Property, which includes 30 mineral claims and a mineral lease, spanning an area exceeding 2,200 hectares.

For more information, visit the company's website at

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, R&S is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, R&S brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Rocks & Stocks, text“Rocks” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Rocks & Stocks website applicable to all content provided by R&S, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

Rocks & Stocks

Austin, Texas

RocksAndStocks

512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

Rocks & Stocks is powered by IBN