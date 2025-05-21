Latvia's CFLA Explores Partnership Opportunities With Egypt's MSMEDA

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) A delegation from Latvia's Central Finance and Contracting Agency (CFLA) visited the headquarters of Egypt's Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (MSMEDA) in Cairo to explore potential areas of cooperation. The visit was arranged in coordination with the Latvian Embassy in Egypt.

Bassel Rahmy, CEO of MSMEDA, said that the meeting builds on the growing ties between the two sides, which began in December when Latvia participated in the“Turathna” (Our Heritage) exhibition for handicrafts and heritage products. Discussions focused on aligning Latvia's development cooperation initiatives with Egypt's national priorities-particularly in SME support, digital transformation, and capacity-building.

The Latvian delegation reviewed CFLA's experience in providing technical assistance to the SME sector. Both parties also discussed launching joint projects in the near future, including youth and women-focused training programs, support for business incubators and accelerators, and expanded institutional collaboration.

Rahmy reaffirmed MSMEDA's commitment to working with international development partners to strengthen Egypt's SME sector. He emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and implementing bilateral programs that enhance local entrepreneurship and facilitate access to international markets.

The Latvian Embassy expressed strong interest in learning more about MSMEDA's operations, project mechanisms, and areas for future cooperation.

The meeting was attended by MSMEDA Deputy CEOs Raafat Abbas and Hatem El-Ashry, along with Ieva Juste, Commercial Affairs Officer at the Latvian Embassy in Cairo.