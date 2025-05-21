Great Circle Group Launches To Transform Marine Technology Sales And Service Industry

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. and YORK, Maine, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the public launch of Great Circle Group, a new venture uniting industry leaders Electronics Unlimited (EU) and Navtronics with accomplished technology entrepreneurs Damon Tassone and Michael Wexler. The company aims to establish the marine technology industry's premier national sales and service brand, delivering unparalleled quality and expertise to boat owners and partners nationwide.

The formation of Great Circle Group addresses growing demand for sophisticated, reliable marine technology services through three key differentiators: technology enablement across all business operations, a focus on creating the industry's most attractive environment for technical talent, and the scale to provide consistent, high-quality service across multiple regions.

"We're building the company we've always wanted to see in this space," said Tim Greer, President of Navtronics and VP of Great Circle Group. "With Great Circle we can now expand our premium marine technology services well beyond our New England roots, and become the employer of choice for marine technicians, offering unprecedented career opportunities and advancement paths."

While maintaining their established brand identities, Electronics Unlimited and Navtronics now operate under the Great Circle Group umbrella, with plans for strategic expansion. The company intends to grow both organically and by inviting additional high-quality sales and service providers to join the Great Circle family.

"Great Circle represents a significant evolution in marine technology services," said Ron Muller, President of Electronics Unlimited and VP of Great Circle Group. "By bringing together our deep industry knowledge with forward-thinking technology leadership, we're creating a platform that will attract the best service providers throughout the country while elevating the entire customer experience."

"As lifelong boaters ourselves, we've seen technology increasingly become core to the boating experience and understand the critical importance of reliable, expert service," said Michael Wexler, co-CEO of Great Circle Group. "We also see tremendous opportunity to develop innovative service offerings that leverage vessel data, emerging technologies, and enhanced connectivity."

"We're committed to a long-term vision of transforming this industry while maintaining the exceptional standards that EU and Navtronics are known for," added Damon Tassone, co-CEO of Great Circle Group. "Our emerging national footprint allows us to reimagine what's possible in marine technology sales and services, setting new standards of excellence that benefit the entire ecosystem."

For more information about Great Circle Group, email [email protected] .

About Great Circle

Great Circle unites premier marine technology sales and service providers to deliver exceptional quality, reliability, and customer experiences nationwide. Founded by industry veterans and technology entrepreneurs, the company is committed to transforming the marine service industry through technological innovation, talent development, and the advantages of scale.

About Electronics Unlimited

Founded in 1973, Electronics Unlimited has established itself as South Florida and the Treasure Coast's premier marine technology provider. With nearly five decades of experience, EU has built a reputation for exceptional technical expertise and customer service in marine electronics sales, installation, and service throughout the region.

About Navtronics

Founded in 1992, Navtronics is the leading provider of marine technology solutions in Northern New England. The company serves boaters from Cape Cod to the Canadian border through its network of five locations in Massachusetts and Maine, including Salem, Gloucester, York, Portland, and Belfast.

SOURCE Great Circle Group

