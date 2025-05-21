ICRC Treats Over 19,000 People In Helmand Last Year

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) says it provided free treatment to over 19,000 people in southern Helmand province and neighbouring areas over the past solar year, including surgeries and physical rehabilitation services for the disabled.

Sewakogan, a representative of the ICRC in Helmand, told Pajhwok Afghan News they have been delivering healthcare services across a range of sectors in the province for the past 15 years.

He said that in the previous year alone, they treated 19,189 patients free of charge and the treatment also included surgical operations.

He added:“Among these patients, 393 individuals were provided with prosthetic legs and arms, 271 received wheelchairs, and thousands of others received various medical services-35 percent of them were women.”

He further said that they aim to expand cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health to broaden the scope of healthcare services in the region.

He stated:“We treat individuals from Helmand and neighbouring provinces who have lost limbs due to various reasons, suffer from cerebral palsy, or have physical deformities-according to the Red Cross guidelines.”

Meanwhile, patients receiving treatment at the ICRC's physical rehabilitation centre for the disabled in Lashkargah expressed satisfaction with the free and quality healthcare services.

They said they had lost limbs during previous conflicts and could not afford artificial limbs, but this centre wa now providing them with free, high-quality assistance.

Ziaul Haq, a resident of Maiwand district in Kandahar, said:“I lost one of my legs in a roadside landmine explosion. At first, I went to Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar for treatment, but they could not provide an artificial limb. I came here, and now they have made a leg for me. I received proper treatment.”

Similarly, Lali Agha, a resident of Musa Qala district in Helmand, said:“Ten years ago, I lost a leg in a landmine explosion. I came here and received a prosthetic leg. I feel very happy.”

According to ICRC officials, the committee provided free healthcare services to 215,000 people across Afghanistan last year.

