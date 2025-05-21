Kapisa Team Clinches Parwan Futsal Title
CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): A two-day futsal tournament, featuring four teams, has concluded in central Parwan province, an official said on Wednesday.
Head of Physician Education and Sports Abdul Zahir Khaliqyar said the competition was aimed at encouraging the youth to indulge in healthy activities and institutionalizing a shared culture between teams from Logar, Kapisa, Baghlan provinces and Jawanan Ghorband team.
The tournament was held on the Charikar University campus.
Khaliqyar said the Kapisa team defeated the Ghorband youth team by 13-6 and won the championship title in the final round.
At the end of the competition, in order to encourage the athletes, the Sports Department awarded cups and appreciation plaques to the teams that finished first and second.
hz/ma
