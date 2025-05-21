Jalali Urges UK Support For Afghanistan's Health Sector

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Acting Minister of Public Health Maulvi Noor Jalal Jalali and UK's Chargé d'Affaires to Afghanistan Robert Dickson have underlined the need for international assistance, its effective management and construction of health centres in remote areas of Afghanistan.

At a meeting here; the two sides also conferred on improving facilities for treating cancer patients, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) said.

A statement from the ministry said the discussions focused on the current state of healthcare services in Afghanistan, recent developments, existing challenges, the necessity of international aid and its efficient management, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure in remote regions, and efforts to attract further global support for the sector.

During the meeting, Jalali said:“We are working to gradually lead the healthcare system toward self-sufficiency. In this regard, we have begun the construction of district-level general hospitals in every district using the internal budget of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.”

The ministry noted that Jalali emphasised the importance of cooperation from international health organisations and requested support from the UK's Chargé d'Affaires in this area.

In response, the UK diplomat welcomed the ongoing efforts to achieve self-reliance and transparency in Afghanistan's healthcare sector and assured full support and cooperation.

