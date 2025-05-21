Talkiatry Surpasses 2 Million Patient Visits And Expands Psychiatrist Workforce To Over 600

Milestones highlight Talkiatry's dedication to positive clinical outcomes, as more and more patients seek high-quality care from its full-time licensed psychiatrists

NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Talkiatry , the leading national provider of in-network psychiatric care, today announced it has reached two million patient visits since its launch in 2020, doubling its one million visits milestone from last year. After taking three and a half years to reach its first million visits, Talkiatry surpassed its second million visits in just 14 months, underscoring the growing demand for its high-quality, technology-enabled care.

In addition to this patient milestone, Talkiatry now employs more than 600 psychiatrists nationwide, making it the largest dedicated psychiatry practice in the U.S. The company's software platform and practice model, which removes administrative burdens so psychiatrists can focus solely on patient care, has been instrumental in attracting and retaining top talent while ensuring patients receive consistent, high-quality, expert treatment.

"This milestone isn't just about the number. It's about the real people behind each visit who are receiving the care they need, often after struggling to find timely and affordable access to a psychiatrist. With over two million patient visits and a growing team of more than 600 psychiatrists, we are proving that technology and expert care delivery can work together to make high-quality psychiatric care more accessible without sacrificing patient outcomes or the patient experience," said Robert Krayn, Co-Founder and CEO of Talkiatry.

Talkiatry previously published clinical findings demonstrating substantial improvements in patient outcomes: after an average of five appointments over 15 weeks, 67% of patients no longer had clinically significant anxiety symptoms, and 62% no longer had clinically significant depression symptoms. Additionally, 26% of patients with anxiety and 29% with depression achieved clinical remission of symptoms, demonstrating the company's continued commitment to delivering measurable and sustained outcomes.

Addressing the Growing Crisis in Psychiatric Care Accessibility

Talkiatry's clinicians reported 80% less burnout than average industry measures, underscoring the effectiveness of its unique model in supporting psychiatrists while significantly addressing the clinician shortage in psychiatric care.

With 60% of U.S. counties without a single practicing psychiatrist and a projected national deficit of up to 30,000 psychiatrists by 2030 , millions of Americans continue to encounter significant obstacles to psychiatric care. Talkiatry is directly addressing this crisis through a scalable platform that provides patients access to board-certified psychiatrists, covered by insurance and without extended wait times.

The company's rapid growth highlights the increasing reliance on virtual psychiatric care centered around positive clinical outcomes to bridge this gap. Talkiatry is leading this shift by delivering:



A dedicated psychiatrist workforce – Unlike other telehealth providers that rely on contract-based models, Talkiatry directly employs psychiatrists, ensuring better continuity of care and stronger patient-doctor relationships.

Elimination of administrative burdens – Talkiatry's provider-enablement platform streamlines complex workflows like scheduling, billing, credentialing, and patient coordination, allowing psychiatrists to focus fully on patient care. Greater flexibility without sacrificing stability – Talkiatry's virtual practice model provides psychiatrists the flexibility of telehealth without the unpredictability of contractor-based platforms or private practice.

"We've built an ecosystem that allows psychiatrists to do what they love-focus on patient care-without the administrative headaches that drive so many doctors away from clinical practice," said Dr. Georgia Gaveras, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Talkiatry. "Our patients see our singular focus on clinical excellence, and we're proud to deliver on that promise."

Shaping the Future of Psychiatry

Talkiatry's success is not just measured in visits; it's reflected in its ability to deliver high-quality psychiatric care at scale while enhancing both the patient and provider experience. As the company continues to grow, it remains committed to setting a new standard for psychiatry, deploying new technologies that expand access to care without compromising quality.

About Talkiatry

Talkiatry is a national mental health practice that provides in-network psychiatry and therapy. They were co-founded by a patient and a triple-board-certified psychiatrist to solve the problems both groups face in accessing and providing the highest quality mental healthcare. 60% of adults in the U.S. with a diagnosable mental illness go untreated every year because care is inaccessible, while 45% of clinicians are out of network with insurers because reimbursement rates are low and paperwork is unduly burdensome. With innovative technology and a human-centered philosophy, Talkiatry provides patients with the care they need-and allows psychiatrists to focus on why they got into medicine. Learn more at and follow us on Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

