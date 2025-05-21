Fannie Mae Announces Winners Of Its Latest Non-Performing Loan Sale

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced the results of its twenty-sixth non-performing loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on April 22, 2025, included the sale of 1,077 deeply delinquent loans totaling $193 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), offered in two pools. The winning bidder for Pool 1 was Residential Credit Opportunities IX, LLC, and for Pool 2 was VRMTG ACQ, LLC (VWH Capital Management, LP). The transaction is expected to close on July 8, 2025. The deal was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. as advisor.

The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:



Pool 1: 335 loans with an aggregate UPB of $60,434,423; average loan size of $180,401; weighted average note rate of 4.37%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 41%. Pool 2: 742 loans with an aggregate UPB of $132,756,831; average loan size of $178,912; weighted average note rate of 4.42%; and weighted average BPO loan-to-value ratio of 41%.

The cover bid, which is the second highest bid for the pool, was 103.79% of UPB (42.93% of BPO) for Pool 1 and 104.36% of UPB (42.86% of BPO) for Pool 2.

All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.

Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here . Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.

Follow Fannie Mae

fanniemae

Fannie Mae Newsroom



Photo of Fannie Mae



Fannie Mae Resource Center

1-800-2FANNIE

SOURCE Fannie Mae

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED