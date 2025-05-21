Fannie Mae Announces Winners Of Its Latest Non-Performing Loan Sale
WASHINGTON, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA ) today announced the results of its twenty-sixth non-performing loan sale transaction. The deal, announced on April 22, 2025, included the sale of 1,077 deeply delinquent loans totaling $193 million in unpaid principal balance (UPB), offered in two pools. The winning bidder for Pool 1 was Residential Credit Opportunities IX, LLC, and for Pool 2 was VRMTG ACQ, LLC (VWH Capital Management, LP). The transaction is expected to close on July 8, 2025. The deal was marketed with BofA Securities, Inc. as advisor.
The loan pools awarded in this most recent transaction include:
-
Pool 1: 335 loans with an aggregate UPB of $60,434,423; average loan size of $180,401; weighted average note rate of 4.37%; and weighted average broker's price opinion (BPO) loan-to-value ratio of 41%.
Pool 2: 742 loans with an aggregate UPB of $132,756,831; average loan size of $178,912; weighted average note rate of 4.42%; and weighted average BPO loan-to-value ratio of 41%.
The cover bid, which is the second highest bid for the pool, was 103.79% of UPB (42.93% of BPO) for Pool 1 and 104.36% of UPB (42.86% of BPO) for Pool 2.
All purchasers are required to honor any approved or in-process loss mitigation efforts at the time of sale, including loan modifications. In addition, purchasers must offer delinquent borrowers a waterfall of loss mitigation options, including loan modifications, which may include principal forgiveness, prior to initiating foreclosure on any loan.
Interested bidders can register for ongoing announcements, training, and other information here . Fannie Mae will also post information about specific pools available for purchase on that page.
Follow Fannie Mae
fanniemae
Fannie Mae Newsroom
Photo of Fannie Mae
Fannie Mae Resource Center
1-800-2FANNIE
SOURCE Fannie MaeWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment