Singer-Songwriter Pete Palma Debut Album, Happy Day, Is Out Now Available On All Major Streaming Services And Music Platforms. Listen Today!

An Empowering Singer-songwriter Pete Palma's debut album, "Happy Day," is available now, blending soulful melodies and thought-provoking lyrics to inspire listeners to break free from social expectations and discover their inner power.-Fearlessly Challenging the Status Quo.

TAMPA BAY, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hands In Motion Music Production & Marketing-Pete Palma's debut album Happy Day drops worldwide on May 2, 2025-a major milestone after years of songwriting, studio sessions, and creative growth.

"Working with the legendary, Multi-Grammy® and Latin Grammy® Award-winning Producer, Pianist, Engineer and Arranger Lannie Battistini, on Happy Day was an absolute dream. His expertise and talent brought a whole new level to the album, and I'm so grateful for his contribution. We've created something truly special, and I can't wait to see how it resonates with listeners."

Happy Day blends heartfelt melodies with raw, unfiltered lyricism-channeling Palma's lifelong passion for music and his message of personal freedom. The album explores the idea of living an enriching life on one's own terms, inviting listeners to break free from social expectations and rediscover their inner power. Pete Palma's songwriting, both authentic and unapologetic, offers an experience that is equal parts provocative and uplifting. This collaborative project was recorded and produced at Hands In Motion Music Productions in Brandon, FL.

Palma, whose voice has been described by listeners as "raw yet familiar," brings a distinct edge that sets him apart from both emerging and established artists. His sound is entirely his own marked by resilience, reflection, and a refusal to conform.

Pete Palma's creative journey doesn't stop at music. He's also the host of Operation Status Quo (OSQ), a growing YouTube talk show where he candidly addresses current events, spiritual enlightenment, personal empowerment, and self-care-with a healthy dose of satire and bold truth-telling.

Known for challenging mainstream narratives, Palma's mantra-"Shrug off the serious, detach from mainstream imprisonment, and flow with the Quo"-encapsulates the energy that drives both his music and his message.

Hands In Motion Music Productions, founded by GRAMMY® and Latin GRAMMY® winner Lannie Battistini, has served the Tampa Bay area since 2006 in music production, artist development, marketing and a music school. Visit .

Information on Pete Palma and Operation Status Quo, visit:

PetePalma

YouTube/OperationStatusQuo

SOURCE Hands In Motion Music Production & Marketing

