Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Libernovo Omni: A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair For Modern Professionals

Libernovo Omni: A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair For Modern Professionals


2025-05-21 12:31:14
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

According to the American Posture Institute, people sit at an average of 9.5 hours a day. But most chairs still expect you to sit still. That's where Omni changes the game.

"We didn't set out to build a chair. We set out to fix sitting,"
Leo, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo.

Featuring ErgoPulse, a motorized lumbar support , custom fitting Bionic FlexFit backrest with 16 pivot joints, and four recline modes (105° to 160°), Omni adapts seamlessly to every posture, whether you're grinding through edits, jumping on a call, or kicking back after a long session. The built-in OmniStretch Mode offers deep spinal decompression and targeted massage, turning your chair into a recovery tool at the push of a button.

Key Features Include:

Dynamic Support System – Real-time micro-adjustments that move with you

Bionic FlexFit Backrest – 16 joints, 8 panels for precision alignment

OmniStretch Mode – Reclines to 160° with motorized massage

SyncroLink Mechanism – Seat, backrest, and armrests shift as one unit

Automotive-grade adjustability – 384 custom configurations, all intuitive and lever-free

Every detail of Omni is designed to adapt to you. Whether you're a developer, gamer, remote worker, or creative professional, Omni is the first chair designed for movement and productivity.

Pre-orders open May 21 at 7 PM PDT.

Reserve your Omni Chair at libernovo with a $10 deposit to unlock $50 off the $698 Kickstarter Super Early Bird price (MSRP $1098). You'll also get priority shipping , a limited founder's nameplate . You don't have to risk anything, your deposit is 100% refundable after the launch date.

Kickstarter Campaign Launches June 23

LiberNovo will officially launch Omni on Kickstarter at 9 AM PDT on June 23, 2025 , offering limited Super Early Bird pricing and exclusive bundles for early backers.

Learn more about Omni at LiberNovo's official website .

SOURCE LiberNovo

MENAFN21052025003732001241ID1109578493

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search