Libernovo Omni: A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair For Modern Professionals
According to the American Posture Institute, people sit at an average of 9.5 hours a day. But most chairs still expect you to sit still. That's where Omni changes the game.
"We didn't set out to build a chair. We set out to fix sitting,"
Leo, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo.
Featuring ErgoPulse, a motorized lumbar support , custom fitting Bionic FlexFit backrest with 16 pivot joints, and four recline modes (105° to 160°), Omni adapts seamlessly to every posture, whether you're grinding through edits, jumping on a call, or kicking back after a long session. The built-in OmniStretch Mode offers deep spinal decompression and targeted massage, turning your chair into a recovery tool at the push of a button.
Key Features Include:
Dynamic Support System – Real-time micro-adjustments that move with you
Bionic FlexFit Backrest – 16 joints, 8 panels for precision alignment
OmniStretch Mode – Reclines to 160° with motorized massage
SyncroLink Mechanism – Seat, backrest, and armrests shift as one unit
Automotive-grade adjustability – 384 custom configurations, all intuitive and lever-free
Every detail of Omni is designed to adapt to you. Whether you're a developer, gamer, remote worker, or creative professional, Omni is the first chair designed for movement and productivity.
Pre-orders open May 21 at 7 PM PDT.
Reserve your Omni Chair at libernovo with a $10 deposit to unlock $50 off the $698 Kickstarter Super Early Bird price (MSRP $1098). You'll also get priority shipping , a limited founder's nameplate . You don't have to risk anything, your deposit is 100% refundable after the launch date.
Kickstarter Campaign Launches June 23
LiberNovo will officially launch Omni on Kickstarter at 9 AM PDT on June 23, 2025 , offering limited Super Early Bird pricing and exclusive bundles for early backers.
Learn more about Omni at LiberNovo's official website .
SOURCE LiberNovo
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment