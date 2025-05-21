Libernovo Omni: A Dynamic Ergonomic Chair For Modern Professionals

According to the American Posture Institute, people sit at an average of 9.5 hours a day. But most chairs still expect you to sit still. That's where Omni changes the game.

"We didn't set out to build a chair. We set out to fix sitting,"

Leo, Founder & CEO of LiberNovo.

Featuring ErgoPulse, a motorized lumbar support , custom fitting Bionic FlexFit backrest with 16 pivot joints, and four recline modes (105° to 160°), Omni adapts seamlessly to every posture, whether you're grinding through edits, jumping on a call, or kicking back after a long session. The built-in OmniStretch Mode offers deep spinal decompression and targeted massage, turning your chair into a recovery tool at the push of a button.

Key Features Include:

Dynamic Support System – Real-time micro-adjustments that move with you

Bionic FlexFit Backrest – 16 joints, 8 panels for precision alignment

OmniStretch Mode – Reclines to 160° with motorized massage

SyncroLink Mechanism – Seat, backrest, and armrests shift as one unit

Automotive-grade adjustability – 384 custom configurations, all intuitive and lever-free

Every detail of Omni is designed to adapt to you. Whether you're a developer, gamer, remote worker, or creative professional, Omni is the first chair designed for movement and productivity.

Pre-orders open May 21 at 7 PM PDT.

Reserve your Omni Chair at libernovo with a $10 deposit to unlock $50 off the $698 Kickstarter Super Early Bird price (MSRP $1098). You'll also get priority shipping , a limited founder's nameplate . You don't have to risk anything, your deposit is 100% refundable after the launch date.

Kickstarter Campaign Launches June 23

LiberNovo will officially launch Omni on Kickstarter at 9 AM PDT on June 23, 2025 , offering limited Super Early Bird pricing and exclusive bundles for early backers.

Learn more about Omni at LiberNovo's official website .

SOURCE LiberNovo