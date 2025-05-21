Photopharmics Strengthens Executive Team With Appointments Of Samantha John And Greg Schneider

Veteran leaders join to accelerate commercialization and market access strategy as company advances toward regulatory submission and market launch

- Kent Savage, CEO

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PhotoPharmics, a pioneer in specialized phototherapy for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced the formal appointment of Samantha John as Commercialization Officer and Greg Schneider as Market Access Officer. These leadership additions come at a pivotal time as the company prepares for its first commercial product launch.

.Samantha John brings over 25 years of leadership experience with multiple successful product launches in the biopharmaceutical industry and a strong record of commercial success in specialized markets. She previously held senior roles at Aimmune Therapeutics, UCB, and Eli Lilly, where she led brand strategy, patient services, global marketing, and sales teams. She also leads Horsepower Ventures, a consultancy focused on commercialization strategies across biotech and pharma. Her expertise in brand development, marketing operations, and patient engagement will be instrumental as PhotoPharmics advances its phototherapy platform.

.Greg Schneider joins PhotoPharmics in a formal capacity after three years as a strategic advisor to the company. A nationally recognized expert in healthcare policy, reimbursement, and market access, he has held senior leadership roles at Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, and Pfizer. As founder of VBHC, LLC, he has guided medtech and biotech companies through complex payer environments. His experience across coverage, coding, pricing, and patient advocacy will help ensure broad access to PhotoPharmics' innovations.

“We're honored to welcome Samantha and Greg to our leadership team,” said Kent Savage, CEO and co-founder of PhotoPharmics.“Their combined experience in commercialization, market access, and patient-centered strategy is exactly what we need as we enter this next stage of growth.”

Executive Leadership Team

.Kent Savage, CEO, Co-Founder, a serial entrepreneur and medical device executive with deep experience in light therapy innovation. LinkedIn

.Dan Adams, Science Officer, Co-Founder, an expert in circadian biology and inventor of specialized phototherapy systems. LinkedIn

.Karl Kieburtz, MD, MPH, Medical Officer, a renowned neurologist and former FDA CNS Advisory Committee chair. LinkedIn

.Brett Walker, Marketing Officer, a go-to-market strategist with leadership experience at Intel, Ancestry, and across health tech. LinkedIn

.Samantha John, Commercialization Officer, a global commercialization leader with experience at Aimmune Therapeutics, UCB, and Eli Lilly. LinkedIn

.Greg Schneider, Market Access Officer, a healthcare policy and reimbursement strategist with past roles at Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers, and Pfizer. LinkedIn

.Suzanne Hendrix, PhD, Biostatistician, a clinical trials and data science expert supporting advanced statistical planning. LinkedIn

.Brad Wyman, PhD, SVP, Science, an experienced research leader overseeing clinical development. LinkedIn

.Mike Drake, VP, Quality & Regulatory, a regulatory affairs and compliance specialist ensuring excellence in operations. LinkedIn

“We've assembled a world-class team that's uniquely suited to the opportunity ahead,” said Kent.“From scientific leadership and regulatory depth to commercialization and access strategy, this team brings the right mix of vision, discipline, and patient focus. With Samantha and Greg now on board, we wrap up our FDA pivotal trial, and we will move with confidence toward FDA submission and market readiness.”

About PhotoPharmics

PhotoPharmics is a privately held, clinical-stage medical device company developing next-generation therapies for treating neurodegenerative disorders through the eyes. Company founders individually have 30+ years of research and experience in this field. They previously developed specialized light solutions, now widely used to regulate circadian rhythms for seasonal affective disorder, sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression (acquired by Philips-Respironics in 2007).

Drawing from research and recent trials, PhotoPharmics is developing applications of specialized light across several neurodegenerative diseases. The company aims to make a clinically meaningful difference in patient's lives by delivering safe and effective treatments. Learn more at .

