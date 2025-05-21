Security Hippo: A Dream Protector Like No Other-Inspired By A Daughter's Imagination

A heartwarming daddy-daughter creation that empowers children to sleep soundly and dream boldly

CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- What started as a simple bedtime conversation between father and daughter has become a heartwarming, illustrated graphic novel that aims to protect children's dreams and inspire courage. In Security Hippo , author Corrin Haskell brings to life the whimsical vision of his daughter, Ocian, who first imagined the heroic hippo at the age of nine.Security Hippo follows the journey of a young hippo with a big dream-to become a“security hippo” after witnessing crime in his town. His first mission? To guard a child's dreams from scary thoughts. The charming tale is brought to life with vibrant illustrations by Marlon Ingram and told in a graphic novel format designed to engage young readers and promote emotional reassurance at bedtime.“This story is a Daddy/Dawta project, straight from the imagination of my daughter,” says Haskell.“She had a stuffed hippo that we turned into a dream protector, and just like that, her bad dreams stopped. The idea felt so powerful we had to share it with the world.”Corrin Haskell, a beloved fifth-grade teacher at Brookfield Elementary in Oakland, has dedicated 28 years to shaping young minds. Honored as an“All-Star Educator” by the NBA Cares program and a collaborator with the nonprofit Learn Fresh, Haskell has always fused education with creativity. His past works include The Water Hole (2021), Passin' Gas in Class (2022), and Math Hoops (2023), a project done in partnership with NBA Math Hoops.With Security Hippo, Haskell invites parents and children to step into a world where courage lives in bedtime stories and stuffed animals become heroes.The book encourages kids to believe in the power of protection, imagination, and family traditions-Security Hippo gets passed down through generations, keeping dreams clear and safe.“This is more than just a story-it's a message to every child with big dreams that even their fears can be defeated with love, imagination, and a trusty hippo by their side,” Haskell adds.Security Hippo is available now. Visit or follow Corrin on Instagram at @Mr45 .Media Contact:Corrin HaskellEmail: ...Instagram: @Mr45Website:

