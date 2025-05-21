Ayodhya's Rama Temple Set For Grand Spiritual Ceremony On June 5

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) The grand edifice of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is nearing completion and shall be fully constructed by June 5, heralding yet another momentous spiritual event within the sacred city.

Following the consecration, a newly completed section of the temple will be opened for public worship within a week of the ceremonial proceedings, announced Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Construction Committee.

The revered ritual of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Darbar is set to take place from June 3 to June 5, a sacred occasion that will witness the infusion of divine presence into the idols of Lord Ram and his court. Spiritual luminaries representing diverse traditions shall be invited to partake in the sanctification at the Ram Temple, offering their reverence to this historic moment on June 5.

However, as affirmed by Mishra, dignitaries from the central and state governments shall not be in attendance at the solemn event. The consecration of 14 temples within the sprawling Ram Temple complex is ordained for June 5, a day that coincides with the auspicious Ganga Dussehra festival. This ceremony shall be preceded by a grand three-day observance from June 3 to June 5, immersing the sacred grounds in ritualistic devotion and spiritual grandeur.

Furthermore, the preliminary rites are set to commence on May 30, with the installation of the revered Shiva Lingam in the sanctified Shiv Temple, a cornerstone of the complex's spiritual architecture. The sanctification rituals shall be presided over by a distinguished assembly of 101 Vedic scholars hailing from Kashi and Ayodhya. These learned custodians of tradition shall guide the worship of the 'Yagyashala', recite verses from the Valmiki Ramayana, intone the sacred mantras, and proclaim readings from the four Vedas, ensuring that every rite is conducted with profound sanctity and precision.

The idols shall be enshrined upon exquisitely crafted marble thrones, each standing at a height of two feet, meticulously designed for their consecration within their respective temples. As affirmed by the temple trust, these divine installations shall embody the pinnacle of sacred craftsmanship and devotion.

Among the temples to be consecrated, six hold a place of particular eminence within the principal precinct of the complex. These sacred abodes are dedicated to Lord Shiva, the radiant Sun God, the mighty Ganapati, the ever-present Hanuman, Goddess Bhagwati, and Goddess Annapurna. Through this extraordinary consecration, the celestial essence of Ayodhya shall be further enshrined, drawing devotees from across the land to witness this unparalleled epoch in the temple's history.