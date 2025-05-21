FBFK Law Unveils Dynamic Oil & Gas Practice Led By Michael K. Reer

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Reer has built a reputation as a "go-to litigator" for complex, high-stakes matters, earning national acclaim for securing the largest environmental-law jury verdict in 2023. His mastery of technically complex issues, from subsurface engineering to offset saltwater injection, has made him indispensable to major operators in the Permian, Marcellus, Barnett and Appalachian plays. Licensed in ten states and six federal courts, Reer regularly defends and prosecutes claims ranging from formation-damage and lease disputes to environmental contamination and insurance recovery.

"Michael's arrival supercharges our ability to navigate the toughest regulatory and courtroom battles facing oil and gas operators today," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO of FBFK Law. "His track record of securing breakthrough verdicts and his straight-shooting style perfectly align with The FBFK Way: integrity, collaboration and a relentless focus on real-world results."

FBFK's new practice will fuse deep litigation expertise with the firm's strengths in corporate, tax and commercial advisory, delivering seamless service from deal structuring to dispute resolution. Whether clients are confronting a headline-grabbing lawsuit in Houston or a nuanced regulatory challenge in Denver, FBFK's Oil & Gas team will provide the agility of a boutique firm backed by the firepower of a national litigator.

"I'm thrilled to launch this practice on a platform that values entrepreneurial thinking as much as it does courtroom excellence," said Reer. "Together, we'll redefine what energy companies should expect from their outside counsel, turning complexity into clarity and risk into opportunity."

In addition to trial work, Reer is a sought-after commentator in leading publications where he demystifies issues ranging from force majeure and regulatory reform to best practices in unconventional development. He is also a frequent guest lecturer at law schools and on the CLE circuit. His thought leadership will complement FBFK's ongoing series of client-focused webinars and strategic briefings on evolving legislative and environmental trends.

About FBFK Law

With more than 20 years of legal expertise and success across Texas and the U.S., Dallas-based FBFK Law is an entrepreneurial-minded, full-service business law firm with offices in Plano, Houston and Austin, Texas, as well as in Orange County, Calif. Driven by a commitment to creating lasting client relationships grounded in high-quality representation and client service, FBFK Law represents clients nationwide in 40 practice areas related to business structures and transactions, intellectual property protection and dispute resolution. .

Media Contact:

Doreen Clark

[email protected] | 269-271-9193

SOURCE FBFK Law