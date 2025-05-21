Botcon '25 Rolls Back Into Fort Wayne This Father's Day Weekend June 12-15, 2025 Grand Wayne Convention Center
Academy Award-winner Josh Cooley leads guest lineup at BotCon '25 in Fort WaynePost thi
Joining Cooley at BotCon 2025 are:
-
Dan Gilvezan – Original voice of G1 Bumblebee
Michael Charles Hill – Writer for the original Transformers animated series
Flint Dille – Legendary writer/producer for Transformers, G.I. Joe, and more
Building on the success of previous events, BotCon 2025 will feature expanded programming, including celebrity panels, autograph signings, exclusive merchandise, a vibrant vendor hall, cosplay contests, and immersive experiences celebrating every era of the Transformers franchise.
"We're thrilled to return to Fort Wayne," said Hany Agayby, showrunner and President of Agabyss. "Last year's event exceeded all expectations, and this year promises to be even bigger. With Josh Cooley leading an incredible lineup, fans will experience the best of Transformers past, present, and future."
Fans of all ages are invited to connect with creators, voice actors, and fellow enthusiasts for a weekend packed with nostalgia, new adventures, and exclusive opportunities only found at BotCon.
Tickets are on sale now at . Kids 12 and under are admitted free with paid adult admission.
SOURCE Agabyss
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- FXIFY Celebrates 2 Years As Industry's First And Oldest Broker-Backed Prop Firm
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- Pepeto To Launch On Exchange Following Presale Wrap-Up And Platform Milestones
- Falcon Finance Launches Transparency Page
- SPAYZ.Io To Roll Out Payment Solutions In Key African Markets
- BTSE Cares Foundation & Singapore Football Club Renew Winning Partnership
CommentsNo comment