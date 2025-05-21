Twelve Pacific Northwest Credit Unions Band Together For Credit Union For Kids Member Fundraising Campaign

First Tech teams up with fellow credit unions to support medical research and care for children and families

HILLSBORO, Ore., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, 12 Oregon and Southwest Washington credit unions announced they are joining forces for a collaborative Credit Unions for Kids (CU4Kids) member campaign to fundraise for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN Hospitals).

These 12 credit unions will all collectively launch a pop-up on their online banking platforms from June 1 to June 30, 2025: Central Willamette Credit Union , Columbia Credit Union , Fibre Federal Credit Union , First Tech Federal Credit Union , Forrit Credit Union , InRoads Credit Union , iQ Credit Union , OnPoint Community Credit Union , Oregon State Credit Union , Red Canoe Credit Union , Rivermark Community Credit Union , and Unitus Community Credit Union .

For nearly 40 years, credit unions have come together to fundraise for CMN Hospitals through the cooperative network known as CU4Kids. To this day, CU4Kids remains one of the top 5 fundraising bodies supporting CMN. This new initiative allows the more than one million members from the 12 credit unions to donate directly to CU4Kids. These donations will be instrumental in funding critical pediatric cancer research, critical, life-saving treatments, financial assistance for families in need, and improving care for patients supported by CMN Hospitals.

"It's a powerful display of unity to partner with these fellow philanthropic credit unions to further our support for CU4Kids and CMN Hospitals," said Monique Little, Chief People and Administrative Officer at First Tech. "With the collaboration of these credit unions and the support of members across our joint footprint, this fundraising campaign will provide a brighter and healthier future for children and their families at CMN Hospitals."

The donations raised among the 12 credit unions during this initiative, in combination with employee fundraising campaigns hosted by many of the same credit unions, along with corporate donations, will support life-saving care for patients across the following CMN Hospitals:



Children's Hospital Colorado (Aurora, Colorado)

OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital (Portland, Oregon)

PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend (Eugene, Oregon)

Seattle Children's Hospital (Seattle, Washington)

UC Davis Children's Hospital (Sacramento, California) UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital (Oakland, California)

"We're continually inspired by the credit union industry's commitment to supporting children's healthcare," said Nick Coleman, Director of Credit Unions for Kids at CMN Hospitals. "CU4Kids and CMN Hospitals are proud to have the support of these 12 credit unions. We remain humbled and grateful for your generosity and commitment to supporting our patients and their families' health and emotional well-being."

This collaborative campaign is a testament to these credit unions' enduring commitment to the cause. It comes before the 25th anniversary of their CU4Kids Northwest Classic golf tournament in July, one of the largest credit union-sponsored events supporting CMN Hospitals. Together, these credit unions, with the help of employees, members, and business partners, have raised more than $15.2 million at the tournament since its inception in 2000.

ABOUT CREDIT UNIONS FOR KIDS AND CHILDREN'S MIRACLE NETWORK HOSPITALS®

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals that treat 12 million kids a year across the U.S. and Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, pediatric medical equipment and charitable care. Since 1983, Children's Miracle Network Hospitals has raised more than $9 billion. One of CMN Hospitals most successful partnerships is Credit Unions for Kids . This is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities. Adopted as the CU4Kids movement's charity of choice, credit unions are the 5th largest sponsor of CMN Hospitals. Since 1996, CU4Kids has raised more than $200 million for Children's Miracle Network Hospitals. Find out why children's hospitals need community support, identify your member hospital and learn how you can Change Kids Health to Change the Future, at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals/ and .

ABOUT FIRST TECH FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

First Tech Federal Credit Union is a nearly $17 billion institution headquartered in San Jose, California. The nation's premier credit union serves the world's leading technology-oriented companies and their employees, including HP Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Microsoft, Agilent, Intel, Cisco, Amazon, Nike, Intuit, Google, and more. First Tech is recognized as the industry catalyst for delivering effortless banking experiences to more than 700,000 members through its 31 branch locations, more than 5,600 CO-OP Shared Branch locations, 30,000 CO-OP Network ATMs, and online platforms. First Tech offers a full range of financial services, including traditional banking, online banking, mortgages, financial planning, various consumer loans, and insurance services. Federally insured by NCUA. Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit .

