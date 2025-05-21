Shoppers Can Now Buy The 2025 Honda Civic Hatchback In Ponce, Puerto Rico

At the heart of the Civic Hatchback is a spirited 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine, producing 180 horsepower and 177 lb.-ft. of torque. Whether cruising through city streets or hitting the open road, the 3-mode drive system-ECON, Normal and Sport-lets drivers tailor the performance to match their mood or road conditions. Hill Start Assist and the Eco AssistTM System round out a powertrain built for both excitement and efficiency.

Inside, innovation meets comfort. The 9-inch color touchscreen gives access to apps, media and navigation with just a tap or swipe. Customizable shortcuts and a tactile volume knob make it intuitive to use, while wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM integration keep smartphones connected-minus the clutter of cables. A wireless charging pad ensures devices stay powered on the go.

Navigation is effortless thanks to the Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation SystemTM with real-time traffic updates and voice commands. For those who appreciate great audio, the premium Bose system-complete with 12 speakers and a subwoofer-fills the cabin with immersive sound.

The driver stays informed with a sharp 10.2-inch Driver Information Interface Display, while the climate stays consistent through the dual-zone automatic climate control system. Heated front seats, leather-trimmed surfaces and an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat enhance long-trip comfort.

Practical touches are everywhere. The center console features sliding armrests and deep storage-ideal for phones, snacks or even small bags. Door storage in both the front and rear can hold water bottles, travel guides or umbrellas. Rear seat passengers benefit from heating ducts and a fold-down armrest, while cargo space expands easily thanks to a 60/40 split rear seat.

Smart safety comes standard with Honda Sensing® technologies, offering features like collision mitigation, lane-keeping assist and adaptive cruise control.

