Direct Online Marketing and International Trade Administration Present Free Webinar:“Global Demand, Local Impact”

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. businesses looking to expand their reach across borders will soon have a new playbook in hand. Digital marketing agency , Direct Online Marketing (DOM), is partnering with the International Trade Administration (ITA) to host a free live webinar,“Unlock the Americas Digital Playbook.”This online event offers a practical guide to international digital marketing. It focuses on how to connect with high-value audiences around the world - without wasting time, budget, or energy chasing the wrong clicks.Attendees will learn how to:Use search advertising to create short-term tractionBuild mid-term strategies with social advertisingSupport long-term growth through international SEORun smart, effective campaigns without ballooning budgetsThe webinar will also cover how to find your audience using research tools like:The U.S. Commercial Services Diversification ToolWebsite analytics tailored to export readinessKeyword research that works across languages and culturesPlatform data from Statista and social media audience reportsEcommerce platform comparisons for global marketsUnlike traditional marketing talks filled with vague tips and recycled slides, this session zeroes in on what works today. DOM's expert strategists will walk through real-world digital marketing tactics that help businesses sell across borders - and avoid the common traps that derail international campaigns.“Too many companies think global growth requires huge spend and huge teams,” said Justin Seibert, President of Direct Online Marketing.“It doesn't. It takes the right tools, the right channels, and smart execution. This webinar shows you exactly what that looks like.”Event Details:Unlock the Americas Digital PlaybookDate: June 3Time: 1 p.m.Location: OnlineRegister here:Come with questions, goals, and a fresh notebook. You'll leave with clear next steps and ideas ready to launch.About Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing (DOM), founded in 2007 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. Backed by certifications from Google, Microsoft, and HubSpot, DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GA4, data analytics support, web design, social media, and conversion rate optimization. Their flexible, month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings on Clutch, G2, and Google. DOM brings together top experts with decades of experience to build smart, transparent, and data-driven digital marketing services that prioritize people over pageviews. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.About the International Trade AdministrationThe International Trade Administration strengthens the competitiveness of U.S. industry, promotes trade and investment, and ensures fair trade through rigorous enforcement of trade laws and agreements.

