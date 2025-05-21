Heavy Rain, Hailstorm, And Strong Winds Lash Delhi-NCR

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Heavy rain, hail, and powerful winds battered several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening, providing much-needed relief from the scorching summer heat but also causing widespread disruption across the region.

Visuals from Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport showed continuous rainfall, while strong winds swept through central and western Delhi. Areas such as Gol Market and Lodi Road experienced a brief but intense hailstorm, adding to the dramatic shift in weather. In Noida, drivers reported navigating through sheets of rain and hail, leading to low visibility and waterlogged roads.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm was driven by a cyclonic circulation forming over neighbouring Haryana. The system was further intensified by moisture-laden winds blowing in from both the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal. Around 8:30 pm, the IMD issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, warning of further intense weather activity through the night.

Wind gusts reached 79 kmph in Safdarjung and 72 kmph in Palam, causing significant damage in several areas. Trees were uprooted, hoardings were blown over, and traffic was severely affected, particularly in parts of central and south Delhi and in the NCR. Waterlogging in low-lying areas led to slow-moving traffic and minor accidents, further complicating the evening rush hour.

Despite the chaos, the storm was a welcome respite from the blistering heat that had engulfed the region over the past few days. Earlier in the day, Delhi had recorded a "feels like" temperature of over 50 degrees Celsius, with the actual mercury hovering around 45 degrees Celsius. The sudden drop in temperature brought a temporary sense of relief to residents.

Flight operations at the Delhi airport were also impacted, with the airport authority issuing an advisory on social media urging passengers to check with airlines for real-time updates. Several carriers warned of possible delays and rescheduling due to poor visibility and storm-related disturbances.

The IMD had earlier forecast dust storms and thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and winds reaching speeds of up to 70 kmph. As the entire region continues to brace for more unpredictable pre-monsoon weather, authorities have urged residents to stay indoors during intense weather spells and to report fallen trees or power disruptions to local helplines.