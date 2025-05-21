Radionemo Announces Next Stop On The Road, With A New Orleans Studio Powered By FASTPORT

"Innovation is in our DNA," said Dave Nemo, RadioNemo Founder and Host. "Partnering with FASTPORT allows us to bring everything our listeners love into one seamless digital home. Whether you're behind the wheel or on your phone, you can tune in anytime and stay connected to the trucking world and beyond."

RadioNemo's live schedule features Nemo Nation, Dave Nemo's rapid-fire Monday morning deep dive into last week's headlines and next week's must-know events, complete with rocking music, outrageous factoids, and featured interviews.

Road Gang Radio finds Jimmy Mac and Lindsay Lawler guiding listeners through a fast-paced mix of technology, travel, entertainment, and culture. The show, airing Tuesday through Friday mornings, keeps your days packed with news for those on-the-move.

Later this summer, We Should Write will invite guests to explore how writing shapes their lives. "Whether you're a songwriter, traveler, or someone who jots down thoughts on your phone, writing is powerful," said Lawler. "This show is about feeling seen, telling stories, and having fun with it all. Because we should write... right?"

"As we turn this page, our commitment to our community remains stronger than ever," said Jimmy Mac, Co-Host of Road Gang Radio. "You've been with us on our current home for years, and now we're creating a space where every story, tip and track can be heard any time you choose."

"When I stepped into this role, I promised to usher in a new era of innovation at RadioNemo," said Nicholas DiMeo, General Manager. "This move to an always-on platform for our content is focused on how we connect, grow, and partner. We're building something that invites deeper audience engagement and opens new doors for sponsors and strategic partners who believe in the power of storytelling on the move."

RadioNemo extends its deep gratitude to its loyal audience and longtime partners for their support during this transition. As the company enters this next chapter, it invites listeners to explore a new home, where fresh voices, original ideas, and that same unmistakable energy that has powered America's airwaves for over five decades will be available around the clock. Listeners can tune in beginning June 2 at RadioNemo or find content wherever they access their favorite programming.

About FASTPORT

FASTPORT, Inc. is a software development company that builds partnerships and digital products to accelerate businesses and launch careers. As a U.S. Department of Labor Industry Intermediary and part of the Centers of Excellence, FASTPORT supports the development and sustainability of Registered Apprenticeship programs across the United States. The company collaborates with employers, government agencies, and educational institutions to address workforce challenges through innovative technology solutions and initiatives aimed at recruiting, hiring, and retaining talent, particularly within the military community. For more information, visit or

About RadioNemo

RadioNemo is a pioneering audio platform, renowned for delivering industry-leading content for the trucking and transportation community. With a longstanding tradition of innovative programming, high-quality live event broadcasts, and engaging storytelling, RadioNemo has built a loyal following across North America. Its blend of hard-hitting news, insightful interviews, and entertaining segments has made it a trusted source for drivers, industry professionals, and sponsors alike.

Committed to excellence in broadcast production, RadioNemo continuously adapts to the evolving needs of its audience while staying true to its core mission of delivering authentic, compelling content that connects the diverse voices of the trucking world. By fostering strong relationships with sponsors and partners, the company creates mutually beneficial opportunities that drive industry innovation and ensure its place as an indispensable voice in transportation media.

Nemo Nation airs Mondays at 8am - 12pm ET, Road Gang Radio is on Tuesday-Fridays from 8am - 12pm ET, and We Should Write is coming soon. For more, including all shows, programming and content, visit .

SOURCE RadioNemo