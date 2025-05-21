The Health Of The Nation: A State-By-State Look At U.S. Well-Being In 2025

Drip Hydration

U.S. Health Ranking–Americas Healthiest States

New nationwide health ranking uncovers key patterns in behavior and care access, shaping well-being outcomes across all 50 U.S. states.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A newly released 50-state health ranking from wellness provider Drip Hydration reveals striking disparities in how Americans live, move, eat, and access care-placing Hawaii, Colorado, and Vermont at the top, while West Virginia and Mississippi fall to the bottom.For this study, health experts analyzed nine key indicators that offer a broad view of how well-being is supported-or challenged-across the United States. The ranking takes into account both risk factors such as obesity, smoking, alcohol consumption, mental distress, and air pollution, as well as protective factors including physical activity, a balanced diet, health insurance coverage, and access to wellness infrastructure.Together, these metrics paint a nuanced picture of each state's overall health environment-from daily habits and access to care to the impact of clean air and community wellness resources.Key findings:Hawaii leads the nation as the healthiest state of America with the lowest obesity and mental distress rates, 97% insurance coverage, and a high density of wellness infrastructure. These advantages contribute to better health outcomes overall, including fewer chronic conditions, improved mental well-being, and stronger population-level resilience.Colorado (ranks 5th in U.S. Health ranking) combines the highest physical activity levels with the lowest obesity rate in the continental U.S.-35% of adults exercise regularly. This combination is linked to lower rates of chronic illness, stronger cardiovascular health, and improved mental well-being across the population.West Virginia ranks lowest in physical activity and highest in obesity. WV ranks 50th in the U.S. Health ranking.Utah (ranks 3rd in the U.S. Health ranking) stands out for having the lowest alcohol and tobacco use rates in the country-an advantage that contributes to lower rates of cancer, liver disease, and respiratory illness, as well as improved long-term public health outcomes.Fewer than 5% of adults meet expected dietary goals in Mississippi (49th), Oklahoma (48th), Idaho (16th), Alabama (46th), Missouri (44th), and West Virginia (50th)-a troubling gap given that regular fruit and vegetable intake is associated with stronger immune function, lower risk of chronic disease, and healthier weight management.Texas (38th) has the lowest percentage of insured residents at 84%, compared to 97% in top-performing states like Massachusetts (6th), Vermont (2nd), and Hawaii (1st). Lower coverage rates are often linked to delayed diagnoses, reduced access to preventive care, and overall poorer health outcomes.California leads in total wellness infrastructure with 5,400+ facilities, including spas, yoga centers, and hydration therapy bars-resources that support stress reduction, faster recovery, and preventive care, ultimately promoting healthier and more resilient communities. CA ranks 10th in the U.S. Health ranking.The study draws on the most recent publicly available data from trusted sources including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), National Institutes of Health (NIH), American Lung Association, United Health Foundation, and the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.The complete ranking, interactive state maps, and full methodology are now available at:For detailed results by state or additional information, please contact our media team using the information below.About Drip Hydration: Drip Hydration is a leading wellness provider that delivers in-home and on-demand health services, including IV hydration therapy, vitamin drips, and wellness treatments. By bringing cutting-edge therapies directly to clients' homes, offices, or events, Drip Hydration provides a convenient, personalized way to improve hydration, boost energy, enhance recovery, and support overall wellness. With a commitment to customer care, health, and convenience, Drip Hydration serves communities nationwide, offering tailored solutions designed to meet individual needs. For more information, visit .

