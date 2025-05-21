Gentzler Tool & Die Offers Comprehensive Metal Stamping Services To Ohio & Surrounding Areas

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UNIONTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Gentzler Tool & Die, a family-owned company based in Uniontown, Ohio, is proud to announce the expansion of its precision metal stamping services to meet the growing needs of industrial and commercial manufacturers in Ohio and surrounding areas. With over 70 years of experience, the company is a reliable metal stamping supplier for critical industries, including automotive, aerospace, appliances, HVAC, energy, and medical manufacturing.Operating out of its 20,000-square-foot facility just south of Akron, OH, near Green, OH, Gentzler Tool & Die specializes in short- and long-run stamping for clients requiring high-quality, repeatable metal stamping parts. The company's capabilities include:- Progressive Metal Stamping- Transfer Stamping- Compound Stamping- Line Stamping- Form Stamping“Our goal has always been to deliver precision and reliability with every stamped component,” said a spokesperson for Gentzler Tool & Die.“We are equipped with advanced metal stamping machines and experienced personnel who ensure that each part meets exacting standards, regardless of volume.”Gentzler's operations are supported by a full range of metal stamping equipment and presses capable of producing both standard and personalized metal stamp components. With an ISO 9001:2015 certification, the company maintains strict quality control protocols throughout each project-from die design to final production.As a trusted partner for contract metal stamping services, Gentzler Tool & Die also provides in-house design support, tool and die manufacturing , tool maintenance, and finishing options. The company's metal stamping press capabilities are tailored to meet the specifications of prototype and mass-production parts.Gentzler Tool & Die's facility is located at 3903 Massillon Rd, Uniontown, OH 44685, and operates Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.For more information about the company's metal stamping service offerings and industries served, or to request a quote, visit .About Gentzler Tool & DieFounded in 1953, Gentzler Tool & Die is a leading provider of tool and die, machining, and metal stamping solutions based in Uniontown, Ohio. The company serves various industries throughout the Midwest and beyond, offering precision manufacturing with a commitment to craftsmanship and customer satisfaction.

