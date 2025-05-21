Transcontinental Inc. – Release Of Second Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 5, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.