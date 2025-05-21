Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Transcontinental Inc. – Release Of Second Quarter 2025 Results And Conference Call


2025-05-21 11:01:20
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, Transcontinental Inc. will release its second quarter 2025 results after market close. The financial results will be made public in a press release that will be issued on the newswire as well as in the Management's Discussion and Analysis that will be posted on the Corporation's website.

The Corporation will also host a conference call for the financial community on Thursday, June 5, at 8:00 a.m. The conference call will be broadcast live (audio only) on the Investors homepage of the Corporation's website at , and will be archived for 30 days.

Q2-2025 Results Conference Call
Date : Thursday, June 5, 2025
Time : 8:00 a.m
Dial-in numbers : 1-289-514-5100 or 1-800-717-1738
Live audio webcast : /investors
Conference Recording Playback
Availability dates : June 5 to June 21, 2025
Access telephone numbers : 1-289-819-1325 or 1-888-660-6264
Access code : 94845 #
2025 Calendar – Upcoming quarterly results
3rd quarter : Thursday, September 4, 2025
4th quarter : Wednesday, December 10, 2025

For further information:

Yan Lapointe
Senior Director, Investor Relations and Treasury
TC Transcontinental
Telephone: 514-954-3574
...


