Shape The Future Of Miami's Skyline At 340 Biscayne Blvd

Regalia on the Bay, as it is tentatively named, is more than a project-it's a vision for a vertical ecosystem that blends world-class residences, a five-star sensorial boutique hotel, high-end office space and curated wellness and culinary destinations. The site is zoned T6-80-O, allowing for a transformative development program that includes:



365 ultra-luxury residences



120-key boutique hotel



110 design-ready serviced condos



Wellness and longevity center



Gourmet food hall and rooftop sky lounge

Premium office and business center

With a design centered on wellness, nature and sustainable innovation, the project plans include features such as hydroponic gardens, biohacking therapies, immersive meditation cocoons and AI-powered fitness technology. It is conceived to support a self-sustaining lifestyle and serve as a cultural, social and economic beacon for the new Miami.

This is a rare chance to help shape a globally significant address from its inception.

Regalia on the Bay is where architecture meets aspiration-where luxury, sustainability and innovation converge.

Invest in what's next in this legacy-defining development.

About Hilco Real Estate Sales

Hilco Real Estate Sales (HRE), a Hilco Global company, is a trusted advisor and transaction specialist for some of the largest, most complex real estate holdings in the U.S. and globally. With over two decades of experience and billions in secured value, HRE's team is deeply versed in strategic asset positioning, complex deal structures, capital optimization, and delivering results across ever-changing markets.

HRE has been exclusively retained to lead the international marketing of 340 Biscayne, chosen for its ability to generate global exposure, attract qualified capital and maximize long-term value. Leveraging its extensive network and proven platform, HRE has launched a global campaign to identify a visionary development partner, investor or buyer-someone ready to transform this rare waterfront site into a defining destination.

For further information, please contact Jeffrey Azuse at (847) 418-2703 or [email protected] , Stephen Madura at (847) 504-2478 or [email protected] and Michael Kneifel at (847) 201-2322 or [email protected] .

For further information on the property, terms of participation or to obtain access to due diligence documents, please visit HilcoRealEstateSales or call (855) 755-2300.

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate, LLC