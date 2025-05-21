JLL Names Catherine Clay To Its Board Of Directors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Clay brings extensive experience in derivatives markets, digital assets, data analytics and financial technology to the JLL Board. Currently, Clay serves as the Executive Vice President, Global Head of Derivatives at Cboe Global Markets (Cboe), where she oversees the global Derivatives business, encompassing both the U.S. and European markets. Prior to her current role, she served as Executive Vice President of Global Digital and Data Solutions and Senior Vice President, Information Solutions at Cboe. In these roles, she led the company's efforts to align Cboe's digital assets and led the growth of the firm's holistic offerings of indices, analytics, and execution services, creating a high value offering for market participants. She joined Cboe as part of the company's 2015 acquisition of LiveVol, where she served as CEO after starting at the firm in 2010 as Chief Strategy Officer.

"Catherine brings extensive leadership experience in strategic development to JLL," said Siddharth N. (Bobby) Mehta, Chairman of the JLL Board of Directors. "Her expertise across all facets will be invaluable in strengthening our global operating platform and driving JLL's continued growth strategy."

"JLL is excited to welcome Catherine Clay to the Board," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Her leadership roles overseeing global derivatives businesses and digital solutions will provide valuable insights into capital markets, risk management and technological innovation, which will greatly contribute to our strategic initiatives."

Clay holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado.

In addition to Mehta, Clay and Ulbrich, JLL's Board members include Hugo Bagué, Matthew Carter, Jr., Susan Gore, Tina Ju, Bridget Macaskill, Deborah H. McAneny, Moses Ojeisekhoba, Jeetu Patel, Larry Quinlan and Efrain Rivera.

