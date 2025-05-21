JLL Names Catherine Clay To Its Board Of Directors
"Catherine brings extensive leadership experience in strategic development to JLL," said Siddharth N. (Bobby) Mehta, Chairman of the JLL Board of Directors. "Her expertise across all facets will be invaluable in strengthening our global operating platform and driving JLL's continued growth strategy."
"JLL is excited to welcome Catherine Clay to the Board," said Christian Ulbrich, JLL CEO. "Her leadership roles overseeing global derivatives businesses and digital solutions will provide valuable insights into capital markets, risk management and technological innovation, which will greatly contribute to our strategic initiatives."
Clay holds a Bachelor of Science from the University of Colorado.
In addition to Mehta, Clay and Ulbrich, JLL's Board members include Hugo Bagué, Matthew Carter, Jr., Susan Gore, Tina Ju, Bridget Macaskill, Deborah H. McAneny, Moses Ojeisekhoba, Jeetu Patel, Larry Quinlan and Efrain Rivera.
