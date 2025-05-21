Bank47 Hosts Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony For New Huntsville Headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank47 will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. to celebrate the opening of its new headquarters in downtown Huntsville.

Located at 415-A Church Street , the new space represents the bank's bold identity and its growing presence across North Alabama, with a focus on building long-term financial partnerships rooted in trust and personal service.

The event will feature remarks from executive leadership, including Hill Womble, CEO , and members of the board, along with local community leaders and business partners. Guests are invited to tour the new office and experience Bank47's concierge-style approach to banking.

"This ribbon-cutting marks a new chapter-not just for Bank47, but for the people and communities we serve across North Alabama," said Hill Womble , CEO of Bank47. "Our name, drawn from the numbers 4 and 7, reflects direction, stability, and completeness-all values we aim to bring to every financial relationship. We're here to be a steady, guiding presence for individuals, families, and businesses ready to move forward with confidence."

The ribbon-cutting follows the official unveiling of the Bank47 brand earlier this year. The name and identity signal the bank's long-term commitment to helping clients navigate life's most important financial decisions with clarity, expertise, and a high-touch experience.

Event Details

What : Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for Bank47 Headquarters

When : Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 4:00 p.m.

Where : 415-A Church Street, Suite 101, Huntsville, AL 35801

Who : Open to the public, with remarks from bank leadership and local dignitaries

About Bank47

Bank47 is a modern financial institution headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama, delivering concierge-style banking with a focus on personal relationships, expert guidance, and smart financial solutions. With deep roots in the region and a clear vision for the future, Bank47 is redefining what it means to be a trusted financial partner.

SOURCE Bank47

