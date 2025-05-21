Time Mission Manassas Unleashes Everyone's Inner Action Hero

Server Heist is one of more than 25 immersive challenges at Time Mission Manassas Mall.

- Tammy GatewoodMANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- While a certain big action movie may be just over the horizon, Time Mission Manassas Mall, a time-travel themed adventure that's been described as“being dropped into an action movie,” is attracting local would-be action heroes.Time Mission Manassas Mall has 26 interactive portals that transport teams of three-to-five players to Ancient Egypt, the Pirate-infested Caribbean, an AI-ruled dystopia in 5000 AD and other immersive worlds that challenge strength, speed, intelligence and problem-solving.Like a good movie, each room presents another scene where any character can be the hero until the next challenge in the next room (25+ in total). In just three months, Time Mission Manassas Mall, a social gaming adventure where players ages 6 to 106 climb castles, crack codes, dodge lasers, cross lava, find tunnels, play music and complete a variety of inventive challenges to earn points for their team, has become one of the favorite entertainment attractions in the DC area.The venue's 5.0 star rating on Google comes as no surprise as the concept's two other sites, Time Mission Rhode Island and Time Mission Palisades Center, each have 4.9-star ratings on Google. Check out this video link to see what it's like.Some of the comments online include“we've never laughed so hard,”“the place is a blast,”“our baseball team had so much fun on our team-building trip,” and“kind of like an escape room but so much better!”One reviewer who went for a birthday party, Logan H, says,“These rooms are all over the place with a mix of running, throwing, thinking and laughing the whole time!”“There's really nothing else like it,” says Tammy Gatewood, general manager and family entertainment industry veteran who runs the Manassas location.“A simple trip to the mall can transport anyone to magical, immersive worlds–-almost like being in their own adventure movie. Every portal is a challenge that will make you laugh and learn.”With a compelling storyline and a heady time travel theme, Time Mission will have players thinking during (and long after) the actual experience. The job, put most simply, is to work with your team to save the past, the present, and the future–actually, time itself.Other players have described the experience as feeling like "being dropped in a video game as a playable character controlled by oneself..” Like a great video game, Time Mission offers games within games, a gripping plot and plenty of replayability.So, move over Ethan Hunt, Neo and Trinity, Sarah Connor, John Wick and all the other celluloid superstars. We're looking for real-life heroes right here in the DMV searching for 26 new missions should they choose to accept them.Time Mission is located in the entertainment wing of Manassas Mall near Uptown Alley and Dill Dinkers, and is open 7 days a week. Participants can simply drop in and“Arrive and Play” or reserve in advance at TimeMission/Manassas .About Time MissionTime Mission is a social gaming adventure for teams of 2-5 people. Larger groups will be split up into multiple teams. Collect points by completing challenges in 25+ game portals. Choose portals that maximize team talents: intelligence, strength, coordination, and speed. Repeat (or abandon) rooms at any time to improve your score or find the next clues on your mission before your time runs out and you are returned to the present. Each portal transports players to the past or future in a fun, immersive experience.

Time Mission Manassas Mall

