Money & Wealth With John Hope Bryant Hits Top 100 Business And Top 40 Podcast Rankings On The Nation's Largest Streaming Platforms

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Bryant's social media reach also continues to grow, now totaling 3.2 million followers. In the past two years, his platforms have registered more than 800 million total video views, while averaging more than 20 million views per month. Bryant's "Straight Talk" video series, dispensing insights around financial literacy, wealth building and topical issues, can be viewed daily on his Facebook and Instagram pages by following @johnhopebryant.

Since its debut, the Money & Wealth podcast has become a vital resource for individuals seeking to enhance their financial well-being and economic understanding. In addition to top ranking, Money & Wealth has garnered widespread acclaim, boasting a 4.9 out of 5 rating on Apple Podcasts.

Bryant's signature "straight talk" approach demystifies complex financial concepts, making them accessible and actionable for listeners from all walks of life. Episodes delve into topics such as financial literacy, credit scores, debt management, entrepreneurship and the economic implications of historical events, providing listeners with the tools to navigate and thrive in today's financial landscape.

A hallmark of the podcast is its inclusion of esteemed guests who bring diverse perspectives and expertise. Notable episodes feature conversations with industry leaders like Michael Milken, Alex "A-Rod" Rodriguez, Will Packer, Don Peebles and Van Jones, offering listeners a multifaceted understanding of wealth, how to build it, and its societal impacts.

"I created Money & Wealth because I wanted to bring financial knowledge straight to the people-anyone, anywhere, anytime," said John Hope Bryant. "I believe that when people have access to the right information, they make better choices for themselves and their families. My podcast is about meeting listeners where they are, and giving them the tools to build wealth, dignity and hope."

Bryant's commitment to financial empowerment extends beyond the podcast. He is an accomplished entrepreneur who, in 1992, founded Operation HOPE, now the largest, on-the-ground financial literacy organization in the country. He has spearheaded initiatives that have brought financial literacy programs to over 300 communities through an on-the-ground network of 1,500 offices across the United States. His efforts underscore the belief that financial literacy is a fundamental extension of civil rights, called "silver rights," which he supports as an essential element for all Americans to achieve economic equality and opportunity.

Listeners can access Money & Wealth with John Hope Bryant on iHeartRadio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms. For more information and to tune into the latest episodes, visit iHeart.

About Operation HOPE, Inc.

Since 1992, Operation HOPE has been moving America from civil rights to "silver rights" with the mission of making free enterprise and capitalism work for the underserved-disrupting poverty for millions of low and moderate-income youth and adults across the nation. Through its community uplift model, HOPE Inside, which received the 2016 Innovator of the Year recognition by American Banker magazine, Operation HOPE has served more than 4 million individuals and directed more than $4.2 billion in economic activity into disenfranchised communities-turning check-cashing customers into banking customers, renters into homeowners, small business dreamers into small business owners, minimum wage workers into living wage consumers, and uncertain disaster victims into financially empowered disaster survivors. For more information: OperationHOPE . Follow the HOPE conversation on Twitter , Facebook , Instagram or LinkedIn .

