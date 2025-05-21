Exceptional Designers Honored As 2025 NY Product And Architectural Design Awards Reveal Season 1 Winners

2025 NY Product Design Awards S1 Full Results Posted

The first season of the 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards has come to a close, marking a new milestone.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The first season of the 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards has come to a close, marking a new milestone in honoring excellence in both product and architectural design. Organized by the International Awards Associate (IAA), the competitions received over 2,000 submissions from around the globe. This season's winners stood out for their exceptional creativity, thoughtful functionality, and bold approaches that reflect the evolving role of design in shaping a better future.

The NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards were launched to honor outstanding product, architectural, and interior design that improves how we live and work. Open to professionals, studios, brands, and emerging designers, both programs attract global submissions and celebrate diverse achievements across disciplines.

2025 Season 1 Designer and Design of the Year Winners Revealed

As Season 1 of the 2025 NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards concludes, we proudly unveil this season's most prestigious honors-Design of the Year and Designer of the Year. These titles recognize the creators and creations that stood above the rest, representing exceptional vision, craftsmanship, and innovation in their fields:

1 Design of the Year

.The World's First Mushroom Coffin by Loop Biotech, Netherlands (Season 1)

2 Designer of the Year

.HP Z Captis by HP Inc., United States (Season 1)

Architectural Design of the Year.GOLDEN ISLAND by HZS Design Holding Company Limited, China (Season 1)

Architecture Design of the Year

.Tension Instrument by Studio Lihan, Czech Republic (Season 1)

“This season's submissions show us just how expansive and essential great design has become,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“Each winning work reveals a commitment to problem-solving, beauty, and innovation that extends well beyond the surface.”

Grand Jury Panel & Evaluation Process

To ensure fairness and credibility, the NY Product Design Awards and NY Architectural Design Awards assembled a jury of 22 experts from 15 countries, each selected for their global perspective and industry expertise. Entries were evaluated through a blind judging process, allowing the panel to assess every submission solely on its merit and identify the season's most impactful and forward-thinking works.

Among the jurors were Creative Art Director at Ogilvy Australia - Alexandre Collares, and Head of Product Management at Amazon - Ram Nikhil Dodda, Associate Principal / BIM Lead / Adjunct Professor at Kohn Pedersen Fox / Kean University - Yafei Zhang, Chief Executive Officer and Co-founder of LR Seoul - Joon Kwon, Design Director and Lecturer at Irving Smith Architects - Jeremy Smith, whose contributions helped define this year's standard of excellence.

Participation of International Brands

The Awards drew submissions from both leading industry names and promising new talents, reflecting the broad scope of design excellence worldwide. This season, we received winning works from both renowned companies and talented individuals, including entries from Elica S.p.A., The Campbell's Company, Pininfarina of America, CHERY, Vasco Electronics, MOONDROP Technology Co., Ltd, AndaSeat, Duehr & Associates, Outer Borough Lamp, VIZIO, Mitsubishi Electric Trane HVAC US (METUS), Atilim University, Rana Barakat, Studio TXS, Foster + Partners, Init Development Inc, and GOA (Group of Architects)-highlighting the global talent and innovation recognized in this year's competition.

Other projects were submitted on behalf of renowned clients, demonstrating the collaborative nature of the design industry. These included works created for Unilever Asia Pacific Limited, VISO Lighting, Guangzhou JD MALL, Tramontina Farroupilha, Rao's Homemade, LANDR, Georgia Aquarium, and The Op Games.

“Every winning project speaks to the heart of why design matters,” Thomas added.“We congratulate this season's winners once again. Your work is a true reflection of design's power to make a difference.”

Visit the NY Design Awards' official website for the complete list of award winners:

NY Product Design Awards: winner

NY Architectural Design Awards: winner

About NY Product Design Awards

The NY Product Design Awards honors outstanding product designs that improve everyday living through innovation, functionality, and aesthetics. The program provides a global platform for designers, brands, and studios whose work sets new standards in creativity, usability, and impact.

About NY Architectural Design Awards

The NY Architectural Design Awards celebrates architectural and interior design excellence that shapes how we live, work, and connect. From innovative spaces to enduring structures, the program recognizes projects that push boundaries and enrich the built environment through purposeful, human-centered design.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, French Design Awards, Noble Business Awards, and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

