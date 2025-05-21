Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Polish Amb.


2025-05-21 10:04:27
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday the credentials of Michal Cholewa as Poland's Ambassador to Kuwait.
During a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters, Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador best of luck and more progress and development for the relations between both friendly countries. (end)
bb


MENAFN21052025000071011013ID1109578023

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search