Kuwait FM Receives Credentials Of Polish Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 21 (KUNA) -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya received on Wednesday the credentials of Michal Cholewa as Poland's Ambassador to Kuwait.
During a meeting held at the Foreign Ministry's headquarters, Al-Yahya wished the new ambassador best of luck and more progress and development for the relations between both friendly countries. (end)
