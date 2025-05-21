Bobcat Recognizes Community Heroes Through Its Work Worth Doing Initiative

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Each hometown hero has been nominated by a local Bobcat dealer for their outstanding contributions to their communities. In celebration of these community icons and to amplify their stories, Bobcat has enlisted its Brand Ambassadors , including entrepreneur and co-founder of Magnolia Chip Gaines , director and actor Josh Duhamel , country musician Justin Moore , and professional BMX rider Ryan Nyquist . Each ambassador will partner with Bobcat this year to meet with and honor the deserving individuals or organizations with a special surprise.

"Bobcat products are more than just a piece of equipment; they are tools of transformation. Our 'Work Worth Doing' initiative showcases how Bobcat owners and operators can drive meaningful change, illustrating how a single effort led by one individual can create an extraordinary impact," said Laura Ness Owens, Bobcat vice president of global brand and marketing. "We are proud to shine a light on others who are taking action to make a difference and inspiring others to dream bigger."

To kick off the initiative this month, Bobcat has teamed up with Chip Gaines to surprise a deserving neighbor, a United States veteran, with a Bobcat T595 compact track loader. The recipient, Jason Shields, is the founder of Hoof Haven Sanctuary , a non-profit that rescues endangered or injured horses, rehabilitates them and provides them with a forever home.

"As a longtime fan and customer of Bobcat, I'm incredibly proud to be part of this initiative," said Gaines. "It's about celebrating the everyday heroes-the people who dig in to solve problems, roll up their sleeves and make a real difference. As someone passionate about giving back, it's important to me to partner with and support organizations that embody those same values. Partnering with Bobcat has opened up unique opportunities for me to give back and extending this support to Jason furthers the mission that both Bobcat and I are dedicated to."

Bobcat's "Work Worth Doing" initiative will take place throughout 2025. Josh Duhamel, Justin Moore and Ryan Nyquist will be making surprise appearances around the U.S., visiting and rewarding people who make a difference in their communities. To learn more about how Bobcat is giving back and building community, please visit bobcat or follow along on Instagram at @bobcatcompany .

