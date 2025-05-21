123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For Riding Mowers (FJK-589)
PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an add-on accessory for riding mowers that would provide an alternative release point for grass clippings," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the SIDE- SHIFTR. My design ensures that grass clippings get directed precisely where needed to prevent injuries, property damage, and other issues."
The patent-pending invention would discharge grass clippings towards the opposite side of a riding mower. In doing so, it prevents high-speed grass clippings and debris from pelting people, parked cars, etc. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also provides added peace of mind for lawn tractor owners. Additionally, the invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to use.
The SIDE- SHIFTR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Darryl Smith by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] with subject line Side- Shiftr.
