Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

123Invent Inventor Develops New Accessory For Riding Mowers (FJK-589)


2025-05-21 10:02:06
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an add-on accessory for riding mowers that would provide an alternative release point for grass clippings," said an inventor, from Knoxville, Tenn., "so I invented the SIDE- SHIFTR. My design ensures that grass clippings get directed precisely where needed to prevent injuries, property damage, and other issues."

The patent-pending invention would discharge grass clippings towards the opposite side of a riding mower. In doing so, it prevents high-speed grass clippings and debris from pelting people, parked cars, etc. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. It also provides added peace of mind for lawn tractor owners. Additionally, the invention features a durable and user-friendly design that is easy to use.

The SIDE- SHIFTR is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Darryl Smith by emailing [email protected] or [email protected] with subject line Side- Shiftr.

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN21052025003732001241ID1109577999

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search