Russia Reacts to U.S. “Golden Dome” Defense Project
(MENAFN) Russia described the United States’ new missile defense initiative, dubbed the “Golden Dome,” as a “sovereign matter,” asserting that it falls strictly under U.S. jurisdiction.
The declaration came a day after President Donald Trump revealed he had finalized the “architecture” of this long-anticipated missile defense strategy, which he predicted would require USD175 billion in funding over a three-year span.
Speaking to journalists in Moscow, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov reaffirmed Russia’s position, stating, “This is a sovereign matter for the United States.”
He emphasized that it is natural for any nation that perceives a threat from missiles to construct defensive measures, and noted that all capable countries undertake similar actions to ensure their national security.
Peskov dismissed any claims that Moscow views the new U.S. defense system as a challenge to the strategic nuclear balance between the two powers.
He cautioned against drawing conclusions too early, pointing out the lack of specific information surrounding the proposed system.
“It is necessary to understand the nuances here.
There are no details of this project yet,” he remarked.
On the other hand, China has expressed apprehension about the initiative, warning that such a program could amplify the likelihood of space militarization and further fuel an international arms race.
Additionally, Peskov confirmed that Russia and the United States remain in communication regarding a potential prisoner trade, involving nine detainees from each nation.
However, he noted that the exact timing for this exchange is still undetermined.
