Ohio Peterbilt Announces New Full-Service Dealership Coming To Etna Township

ETNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Peterbilt is proud to announce the groundbreaking of its newest location in Etna Township. This 82,000-square-foot facility will sit on 20 acres of prime real estate with visibility from I-70 and is designed to serve as a premier trucking destination in Central Ohio. Construction is underway, and the location is set to open in the spring of 2026.

The full-service dealership will include:



11,000 square feet of dedicated office and retail space



36,000 square feet for a new central parts distribution center, significantly increasing the parts availability and delivery efficiency across the region



35,000 square feet for a full-service shop with 25 service bays, helping keep drivers on the road and reducing downtime



A dog park on site, giving drivers and their four-legged companions a comfortable and convenient place to relax

Ample parking and amenities to accommodate long-haul drivers and visitors alike

With plans to employ approximately 150 team members, the Etna Township location will be one of the state's largest and most advanced truck dealerships. This investment reaffirms Ohio Peterbilt's commitment to growth, innovation, and exceptional service to the trucking community.

"We're building more than just a dealership, we're creating a destination for drivers and fleets across the Midwest," said Mike Crawford, Vice President of Ohio Peterbilt. "This facility reflects our dedication to supporting the people and businesses that keep America moving."

About Ohio Peterbilt

Ohio Peterbilt is a proud member of the Ohio Machinery Co. family of brands, which includes Ohio Cat, Allstate Ford of Youngstown, and more. With multiple locations across the state, Ohio Peterbilt offers an unmatched selection of new and used trucks , a vast parts inventory, industry-leading service support, and a commitment to delivering premium customer care. Ohio Peterbilt helps keep drivers on the road and businesses running strong from vocational to highway applications.

