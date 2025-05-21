Go City Survey Reveals What Americans Are Willing To Sacrifice For The Perfect Vacation

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Six in ten Americans believe that the perfect vacation exists within the U.S., with 86% of Americans seeking six or more days to unwind. Top destinations include a sunny beach (63%), the great outdoors (53%), a major city (43%), historic location (42%), or amusement park (30%). Two in five (41%) only think their vacation is perfect if they can check off bucket list items, like seeing iconic landmarks and going to local, must-see attractions.

For a vacation to qualify as "perfect," the majority of travelers said it must include time to:



Relax and recuperate (67%)

Create meaningful moments (63%)

Enjoy good company (62%) Try new experiences (61%)

"The idea of the 'perfect' vacation can feel overwhelming. Luckily, you don't need to travel halfway around the world to find this," said Judy Gauthier, Chief Commercial Officer at Go City. "Our research shows it's often the simple things that matter most-spending time with loved ones, feeling relaxed, and making memories-even if you have to make a few concessions along the way."

Vacation Spoilers:

Ninety-two percent of travelers said that if a single aspect of their vacation was not up to par, it would ruin the entire trip. Top vacation spoilers include:



Unexpected costs such as hidden fees (45%)

Travel hiccups such as flight delays, lost luggage, etc. (44%)

Bad weather (41%)

Inconveniently located hotels that are far from local attractions (40%)

Poorly reregulated temperature in the hotel room or rental unit (35%)

Disappointing food (34%) An uncomfortable bed (31%)

Sacrifices for the "Perfect" Vacation:

Eighty-eight percent of respondents said they'd be willing to sacrifice certain comforts to guarantee a better vacation experience. Top travel compromises include:



A more expensive hotel or rental unit (33%)

Splurge spends for three months before traveling (32%)

Extra leg room on the flight (28%)

Any access beyond economy on a full flight (21%) Having a carry-on bag (19%)

In exchange for these comforts, travelers want the following in return:



More time to relax and unwind on vacation (29%)

More money to spend on food and drinks (28%)

An upgraded hotel room with a nice view and free breakfast (27%) The ability to afford more premium vacation experiences like skip line, VIP access, private tours, etc. (23%)

"Every vacation deserves to be 'perfect,'" continued Gauthier. "What really makes the difference is knowing how to travel smarter to make your trip as stress-free as possible. A well-planned trip that balances activities and downtime with little indulgences like skip the line passes, flexible reservations, and an upgraded view can turn a good trip into a great one."

Ideal for those "Days of Uncertainty" where there's a strike, someone missed their nap, or it's pouring when travelers planned to visit an outdoor attraction, Go City attraction passes offer the flexibility to reschedule attractions, tours, and activities booked in advance-an advantage over booking direct, where attraction tickets are typically day specific. Passholders can also maintain an element of spontaneity with walk-up entry to many attractions within Go City's portfolio.

From bucket-list landmarks, quirky museums, and neighborhood walking tours, to mind-blowing magic shows, hands-on cultural experiences, and action-packed adventures like jet-skiing, helicopter tours, and zip-lining, Go City helps travelers win at sightseeing by simplifying travel planning and consolidating multiple sightseeing tickets into a single digital pass. Plus, with its risk-free guarantees -including a savings guarantee, 30-day refund policy for unused passes, and a one-year window to activate and use passes from their date of purchase-Go City makes it easier than ever to turn any trip into the "perfect" vacation.

About Go City

Go City-the world's leading sightseeing and attraction pass brand-is transforming the way people experience the world's greatest destinations. Delivered digitally, Go City enables travelers to save on sights, discover more, and plan with ease by unlocking access to more than 1,500 attractions in 25+ destinations across North America, Europe, Asia, and Oceania for up to 50% off compared to the cost of purchasing individual attraction tickets.

The All-Inclusive Pass offers an unlimited number of free, one-time entries to attractions and activities throughout the duration of the pass, while the Explorer Pass offers free, one-time entry to a chosen number of attractions and activities for a 30-day period. Both passes include easy entry, additional discounts at cafes, gift shops, and more. With Go City, passholders have the flexibility and freedom to choose what attractions, tours, and experiences they want, when they want them.

For more information, visit or download the Go City app from the App Store or Google Play .

