Consumers Find Livring® Effectively Addresses Needs For Vaginal Dryness Relief

- Dr. Sheryl A. KingsbergSALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- J3 Bioscience , a commercialization-stage women's health company, today announced consumer feedback results from LivRingusers that underscore the product's robust performance in providing long-lasting moisturization and lubrication. The findings demonstrate the effectiveness of LivRing in addressing symptoms commonly associated with vaginal dryness - the second most common symptom of menopause - offering a meaningful new option to women seeking clinically tested, non-hormonal, and readily accessible solutions.Summary of Feedback: In a recent consumer feedback review, participants evaluated their experience using a standardized 5-point Likert scale where a rating of (5) corresponded to "Very Satisfied," indicating a high level of satisfaction with positive statements regarding the attributes of LivRing, while a rating of (1) represented "Very Unsatisfied" reflecting minimal or no perceived benefit.The consumer feedback data revealed consistently high levels of satisfaction across all key areas of measurement including:- Perception and First Impressions: Participants reported favorable initial responses, indicating that the product met or exceeded expectations in terms of appearance and physical dimensions.- Daily Use and Comfort: When asked whether they could feel LivRing during daily use, participants gave LivRing an average score approaching 5, and 91% of participants either never or almost never noticed it.- Confidence and Sexual Excitement: Participants reported that their confidence and excitement around sexual activity were positively impacted.- Overall Satisfaction and Advocacy: The overall experience score, along with participants' intent to continue using LivRing, and the likelihood to recommend LivRing all scored very high.J3 Bioscience Board member and Chief of Behavioral Medicine at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, Dr. Sheryl A. Kingsberg added,“I'm very encouraged by these data as they underpin some important benefits to women that are looking for a non-prescription product. Conditions like vaginal dryness can often have a negative impact on sexual arousal as well as a desire for intimacy. As a researcher in the field of sexual health and medicine, I was particularly encouraged by the positive correlation between the reported increases in excitement and desire for intimacy connected to the use of the LivRing.”“These results validate our scientific approach to addressing unmet needs in women's health,” said John Fair, President and CEO of J3 Bioscience.“LivRing is an FDA-cleared, fast-acting, long-lasting, hormone-free product designed to treat the symptoms commonly associated with vaginal dryness, and sets a new standard in the category. We are excited to offer a new treatment option to the millions of women seeking relief from this life-altering condition.”LivRing was designed to offer relief for women experiencing vaginal dryness, which presents with intimacy-related issues, such as lack of lubrication and moisturization, as well as non-intimacy concerns, including persistent and uncomfortable itch or irritation. LivRing is the first and only FDA-cleared, over-the-counter vaginal ring designed to provide a continuous benefit of up to 7-days for each ring, which is the longest in the category.About J3 Bioscience, Inc.:J3 Bioscience, Inc. is a commercialization-stage, specialty women's health and wellness company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Focused on conditions that impact women throughout the course of their lives, J3 Bioscience develops innovative solutions that address long-overlooked needs in women's health. With a strong commitment to clinical integrity, user-centered design, and long-term impact, J3 Bioscience is advancing a new standard of care in women's health.About LivRing:LivRing, is the first and only intravaginal ring that is FDA-cleared as a vaginal lubricant and vaginal moisturizer. LivRing is available without a prescription and represents a new and effective solution for women experiencing vaginal dryness. For more information, please visitMedia Contact:

