EDGE And AMBIPAR Partner To Deliver Mission-Critical Communication Solutions For Global Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The strategic agreement was signed by AMBIPAR's CEO Tércio Borlenghi Jr. and Waleid Al Mesmari, President of the Space and Cyber Technologies (S&CT) cluster at EDGE Group

Abu Dhabi, UAE: May 2025 – EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology companies and defence groups, has announced the signing of a strategic Letter of Intent (LOI) with AMBIPAR Group, a leading Brazilian multinational specialising in environmental management and emergency response services. The agreement marks the beginning of a potential strategic collaboration aimed at strengthening the resilience and confidentiality of AMBIPAR's global operations, particularly in mission-critical communication environments.

Driven by a commitment to reinforce its global operational capabilities through cutting-edge technology, AMBIPAR intends to acquire a suite of KATIM's integrated solutions, including 50 units of the KATIM X3M ultra-secure smartphones and 1,000 user licenses for the KATIM X4 ultra-secure communication platform, alongside associated implementation and support services.

With a presence in more than 40 countries globally, including in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, AMBIPAR offers innovative solutions in emergency response, waste management, logistics, and sustainability to clients across a broad range of industries, including oil and gas, mining, chemicals, logistics, and manufacturing.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, the UAE's EDGE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, established to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products, and services to market with greater speed and efficiency, to position the UAE as a leading global hub for future industries, and to creating clear paths within the sector for the next generation of highly-skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and for the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners, and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation, and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop disruptive solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers.

Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the UAE, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six core clusters: Platforms & Systems, Missiles & Weapons, Space & Cyber Technologies, Trading & Mission Support, Technology & Innovation, and Homeland Security.