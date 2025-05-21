Ministry Of Finance Organises Awareness Session In The United Kingdom As Part Of The“UAE Global Cadres” Initiative

Highlighting career opportunities in international financial organisations for Emirate students

The Ministry of Finance, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in the UK and the Education and Technology Sciences Attaché Office, hosted an awareness session for Emirati students studying in the UK.

The event was held as part of the Ministry's“UAE Global Cadres”, an initiative that seeks to empower Emirati youth and broaden their exposure to professional and training opportunities within major international financial institutions.

Building Professional Relationships:

Ali Abdullah Sharafi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for International Financial Relations at the Ministry of Finance, stressed that the UAE Global Cadres programme plays a key role in opening up new horizons for young Emirati talents, adding that the programme is designed to raise awareness among Emirati youth about the work environment within international financial institutions and prepare them for internships, secondments, and employment opportunities with these entities.

Sharafi added that the initiative aims to help students build international networks and enable them to contribute to global decision-making platforms.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Khalid Saud Al Qasimi, Deputy Chief of Mission at the UAE Embassy in London, reaffirmed the country's commitment to supporting its students overseas.“We firmly believe in the importance of preparing a generation of young Emiratis who are empowered, well-informed about international systems, and capable of representing the UAE on the global stage,” he said.

He noted that the session has provided a platform for promoting dialogue and forging long-term professional relationships that extend well beyond graduation.

For his part, Abdulrahman Al Dhaheri, Acting Education Attaché at the Office of Education and Technology Affairs at the UAE Embassy in the UK, stated:“The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research's participation in the UAE Global Cadres initiative reaffirms its commitment to empowering students on scholarship by equipping them with the skills and experiences necessary to excel in international work environments, particularly in the financial, economic, and political sectors.

“We truly believe it's important to prepare a generation of confident, capable Emiratis who can represent the UAE proudly in global organisations and play an active role in shaping decisions on the international stage,” Al Dhaheri said.

He added:“What's really exciting about this session is how it brings different parts of the government together to support students in a practical way. It's an opportunity for strengthening dialogue, networking, and building relationships that can help students both during their studies and as they start their careers. It also aligns closely with the UAE's aspirations for leadership and global competitiveness.”

Presentations:

The gathering featured presentations by representatives from leading international financial institutions, including the World Bank Group, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Speakers outlined recruitment pathways and professional development opportunities at their respective organisations, detailing flagship programmes for emerging talent, application procedures, eligibility criteria, and high-demand areas of specialisation.

The event also included an interactive session, providing students the opportunity to engage directly with representatives. Many participants voiced interest in learning how to navigate multicultural work environments and advance their careers on a global scale.

This session is part of a series of awareness-raising activities organised by the Ministry of Finance, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, across key global capitals that host major international financial institutions. These sessions seek to familiarise Emirati students with the training and career opportunities available within these global entities.

Earlier last month (April), the Ministry of Finance officially launched theUAE Global Cadres', an initiative designed to introduce Emirati students and professionals to opportunities available in international financial organisations.

The initiative aims to empower young people by equipping them with the knowledge and skills necessary to launch successful international careers, in line with the aspirations of the UAE's wise leadership and its vision.

Through this programme, the Ministry seeks to strengthen the UAE's presence within international financial institutions and increase the contribution of national talent to advancing global sustainable development goals. The initiative also seeks to build a strategic network of relationships that will enhance the competitiveness and capabilities of Emirati professionals in key sectors.