Qatar International Islamic Bank – Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed QIIB’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘bbb+’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bbb+’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of High. The Outlook for the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The Bank’s LT FCR is set three notches above the BSR to reflect the high likelihood of official extraordinary support in case of need. This is based on the government’s strong track record of support for Qatari banks. At different points in time, such support has included the transfer of ‘difficult investments’ and real estate loans to the state, systemic liquidity support, and the injection of additional equity. Moreover, the government has ownership stakes in all Qatari banks. The government’s financial capacity to support the Bank is also considered to be strong given Qatar’s sovereign ratings (‘AA’/‘A1+’/Stable).
QIIB’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘bbb+’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The OPERA reflects Qatar’s very strong external balances, including very high current account surpluses, as well as increasing foreign exchange reserves and significantly declining external debt. It also takes into account the substantial volume of state assets under Qatar Investment Authority management and Qatar’s very large hydrocarbon reserves.
The CFS is driven by the Bank’s supportive shareholder base, good liquidity that is underpinned by a strong customer deposit base, strong capitalisation, sound asset quality, and consistently strong profitability. These strengths are counterbalanced to some degree by QIIB’s still (albeit declining) significant exposure to the real estate sector (a common feature for most Qatari banks), and its smaller size and limited market share.
QIIB’s asset quality remains good – as is risk mitigation. Despite a gently rising trend, the non-performing financing (NPF) ratio remains better than those of all but two of its peers. NPF reserve coverage is more than full, and broadly remains on a rising trend despite a minor reduction in 2024. The extended NPF coverage ratio remains strong – as does overall credit loss absorption capacity. Financing policies and asset allocation in the securities portfolio are conservative and prudent, with an emphasis on maintaining sound liquidity.
Profitability is strong at both the operating and net levels – ROAA, in particular, has been on a rising trend, and remains the second best in the peer group. CI expects QIIB to be able to continue to post better-than-average results given its still moderately modest cost of credit and very low cost-to-income ratio. QIIB has a satisfactory liquidity profile, with generally good liquidity metrics. The asset base is largely funded by retail customer deposits. Non-domestic deposits remain minimal, something that is unlikely to change going forward. Liquidity risk is considered to be low.
Capital quality is good, while capital ratios are close to the median ratios of what is a very well-capitalised banking sector. Capital adequacy, therefore, remains sound. As financing loss reserve coverage is more than full, there is no impairment of capital from unprovided financings. Capital flexibility is satisfactory despite the fall in the rate of internal capital generation last year. Asset growth (and especially risk-weighted asset growth) is expected to again be relatively modest this year.
Rating Outlook
The Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR is Stable. This indicates that CI does not consider a change in either rating likely in the next 12 months. Similarly, there are currently no factors present that make a movement in either direction on the outlook likely in the short to medium term.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
As financial metrics are already either satisfactory or relatively strong, further improvement in these numbers is unlikely to put upward pressure on the LT FCR or BSR, as improved metrics would not be enough to offset the challenges related to size and market position.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A downgrade of the Bank’s FCRs or a revision of the Outlook to Negative would require a deterioration of the BSR or a downgrade of the sovereign, or a change in CI’s view of the government’s willingness and financial capacity to provide support. Given QIIB’s current financial metrics, a lowering of its BSR appears unlikely in the short term, and would require a very marked deterioration in asset quality and/or liquidity and funding metrics.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in March 1994. The ratings were last updated in April 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
