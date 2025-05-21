403
National Bank of Kuwait’s Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of the National Bank of Kuwait (NBK or the Bank) at ‘A+’ and ‘A1’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed NBK’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘a-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘a-’ and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Very High. The Outlook on the LT FCR and BSR remains Stable.
The two-notch uplift of the LT FCR above the BSR is based on the very high ESL. The ESL takes into account the Bank’s systemic importance (as the largest in the country at end-2024), the Kuwaiti government’s strong track record of providing assistance to banks in the event of need, the existence of a state guarantee on all deposits placed inside Kuwait, and the strong financial capacity of the government to provide support.
NBK’s BSR is based on a CFS rating of ‘a-’ and an Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘bbb’. The CFS reflects the Bank’s credit strengths of good capitalisation, very good asset quality and strong coverage ratios with significant buffers in place. Earnings are solid, and profitability improved further in 2024. Potential credit vulnerabilities are linked to the concentration in borrowers as seen at all domestic banks in Kuwait. Other challenges include the small domestic banking sector and regional geopolitical risk.
The OPERA for Kuwait is ‘bbb’ (indicating modest risk). The OPERA reflects the substantial financial buffer of the sovereign and its capacity to support the banking system in case of imbalances. It also reflects the economy’s limited diversification, including high reliance on hydrocarbon exports, and slow – albeit improving – reform progress. In March 2025, Kuwait saw the approval of a long-awaited borrowing law aimed at addressing fiscal pressures and financing domestic infrastructure projects. The law, which will see Kuwait return to the international debt markets after an eight-year absence, allows the government to issue up to KWD30bn in local or foreign currency debt instruments with long-term maturities. This will strengthen Kuwait’s fiscal flexibility and support long-term growth.
NBK’s risk profile is solid, with a well-managed balance sheet supported by strong buffers. There is good diversification in assets but some concentration in real estate and by borrower. Although Kuwaiti assets remain the core of the balance sheet, international assets represent 44% of consolidated assets – 3% of assets are in higher-risk Egypt but most of the international assets are in the UK and Europe. The proportion of international assets in high-rated sovereigns currently means there is no adjusted OPERA despite some exposure to higher-risk sovereigns.
Loan asset quality remains very good and the NPL ratio remains at a low level (as do Stage 2 loans). NBK maintains very high loan-loss coverage. Loan underwriting standards are considered good, and the Bank has a conservative policy of credit management. A large majority of provisions are general provisions. NBK regularly assesses the credit risk and creates provisions whenever necessary. When a facility is 100% provided for, the Bank tends to write off the NPL while retaining the right of recovery in the future. We expect the Bank to maintain good loan asset quality in 2025.
Earnings performance again improved in 2024 on the back of a wider net interest margin and net interest income growth. Corporate loans expanded by 8% in 2024, with retail loans up by only 2%. Asset growth in Kuwait going forward is expected to accelerate, particularly on the back of the imminent new mortgage lending law together with the country’s effort to raise infrastructure investment. The ROAA and earnings strength are considered good, and above those of peer banks. The Bank has a diversified business base, both domestically and internationally, providing a solid stream of core income. Retail and corporate banking operations are important contributors to earnings. NBK’s subsidiary Boubyan Bank provides access to the growing Shariah-compliant banking segment in Kuwait. NBK Group’s returns at the operating level are sound.
Liquidity remained at a comfortable level, aided by a good base of core customer deposits. All key liquidity ratios are sound. Liquidity and funding are expected to remain satisfactory. Both liquidity and capital are supported through subordinated debt issuance and Tier 1 perpetual bonds. The Group has a good mixture of issued global medium-term senior unsecured notes.
The Bank is well-capitalised with high CAR and CET 1 ratios – with both remaining stable in 2024 – and comfortable buffers in place. Capital ratios are well ahead of the Kuwait regulatory minima (which are set at a high level). NBK has an adequate record on internal capital generation.
NBK has a leading market position across many banking products and segments in Kuwait. NBK Group’s asset base is diversified geographically, with a presence in 13 countries, but with a strong focus on MENA. International subsidiaries, particularly its Egyptian subsidiary NBK Egypt, are a source of enhanced risk but offer greater long-term asset growth potential than Kuwait.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that NBK’s ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
As the LT FCR is already at the same level as the sovereign, the likelihood for an upward revision in that rating or the outlook is currently not possible unless there were to be an upward revision to the sovereign rating or its outlook. As financial metrics remain generally strong and the resulting CFS remains at a high level, improvement in this rating is not seen as being likely over the next 12 months.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A downgrade in ratings could result from a weakening of the Bank’s financials, particularly loan asset quality and/or capital. This would place downward pressure on NBK’s CFS and, therefore, the BSR. If the operating environment was to deteriorate, the OPERA might come under pressure; should it be reduced, the ratings would be likely to fall. If the proportion of NBK’s asset base increased in lower-rated sovereigns, this might necessitate a (lower) ‘adjusted’ OPERA.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Darren Stubing, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information source was used to prepare the credit ratings: public information. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY20-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodology used to determine the ratings is the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. Ratings on the entity were first released in December 1985. The ratings were last updated in April 2024. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure.
The ratings have been initiated by CI. The following scheme is therefore applicable in accordance with EU regulatory guidelines.
Unsolicited Credit Rating
With Rated Entity or Related Third Party Participation: No
With Access to Internal Documents: No
With Access to Management: No
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
