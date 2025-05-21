403
Alizz Islamic Bank – Long-Term National Rating Upgraded
(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has upgraded the Long-Term (LT) rating on the Oman National Scale of Alizz Islamic Bank (AIB or the Bank) to ‘omAA+’ from ‘omAA’. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed AIB’s Short-Term national rating at ‘omA1+’. The Outlook for the ratings is Stable.
The upward revision in the rating is driven by the improvement in AIB’s capital ratios, with the latest additional Tier 1 issuance providing scope for growth and loss absorption capacity over the medium term. The expectations of further recovery in non-performing financing receivables (NPFRs) given Oman’s sound economic growth and improving operating environment – alongside the good prospects for business expansion – also support the upward revision in the rating. The ratings reflect AIB’s solid Islamic franchise and status as a wholly owned subsidiary of Oman Arab Bank (OAB). AIB remains one of only two fully fledged Islamic banks in the country with a significant share of the Islamic banking market, including one of the largest Islamic banking branch networks. That said, the Islamic banking sector has remained moderate in size despite good growth over the years.
The main credit challenge for AIB (and the banking system) is the still elevated credit risk environment as demonstrated by the high level of stage 2 financings. Additional credit challenges are the small size of the banking market and Oman’s narrow economy, which remains highly dependent on hydrocarbons. This, in turn, has the effect of producing moderately high customer concentrations in both the financing book and the deposit base. The latter stem from the high proportion of government deposits in the banking system. AIB’s sizeable real estate exposure and moderately low – albeit improving – profitability metrics also constitute credit challenges.
Financing receivables (FRs) picked up pace in 2024, although growth lagged its Islamic banking peer. While AIB’s corporate book was fairly well-spread across a wide range of industries, its personal financing portfolio mainly comprised housing financings. The latter, together with financings to the construction and real estate sector, constitute a high degree of exposure to the real estate sector. The concentration risk, however, remains mitigated by the granularity of the financing book, the collateralised nature of these financings, and the good quality of exposures. Notwithstanding an increase in NPFRs, AIB’s key asset quality metrics remained sound and compared reasonably well with the peer group. While NPFR loss coverage was not full, it was maintained at a satisfactory level. The further rise in stage 2 FRs including their moderately high proportion in relation to gross FRs is some cause for concern. In this regard, CI continues to derive comfort from the Bank’s good risk management and the prudent and well-regulated banking system in Oman.
A key strength of AIB is its large customer deposit base. CI expects AIB to maintain its good share of the growing Islamic deposit market. Following a strong pick-up in 2023, customer deposit expansion somewhat moderated in 2024. However, the share of cost-effective demand and savings accounts increased. The financing-to-deposit ratio remained tight last year, although it was better than the overstretched positions maintained by the Bank’s immediate peers and other conventional banks. The net financings to stable funds ratio was at a comfortable and steady level. The Bank’s liquid asset ratio remains moderate due to the limited availability of Islamic investment securities, and has therefore remained weaker than those of conventional banks. AIB’s liquidity coverage ratio and net stable funding ratio softened in 2024 but remained adequate and compliant with regulatory requirements.
The broader challenging geopolitical environment together with moderately high customer concentration in both the financing book and the deposit base are key rating constraints, in common with peers. This is attributable to the small size of the Omani market and the high proportion of government deposits in the financial system. The attendant risks are partially mitigated by the relative ‘stickiness’ of government deposits. Furthermore, withdrawal risk has reduced noticeably with the strengthening of the sovereign’s fiscal position in recent years. However, elevated geopolitical risk factors, coupled with the recent decline in oil prices, could renew government fiscal pressures and potentially reduce liquidity in the broader economy.
The Bank posted higher earnings – both at the operating and net levels in 2024. However, these metrics still lag its immediate peer and the CI-rated conventional peer banks. Operating income growth was buoyed by net financing income (NFI) despite flat fee and commission income and modest investment income, including one-off gains in 2024. NFI was supported by growth in financing volumes in 2024, which is expected to continue in the current year. That said, the net financing margin (NFM) has remained steady over the last three years, albeit further anticipated policy rate cuts this year may ease the pressure on NFM in the short-term. Despite a moderate rise in operating expenses, the cost-to-income ratio was lower than historical levels, although it remained high vis-a-vis peers. The Bank’s financing loss provision expense to operating profit ratio improved further, underscoring sound risk absorption capacity. AIB’s strong franchise and good share of the Islamic banking market should continue to provide the Bank with a sound and sustainable level of earnings going forward.
The additional Tier 1 perpetual Sukuk issuance has reinforced AIB’s capital, and capital ratios have strengthened although they still lag those of the conventional banks’ average. The quality of capital remains good given the high share of CET 1 and Tier 1 components. Internal capital generation improved in recent years on the back of higher earnings and full profit retention. Basel III and balance sheet leverage ratios improved, and were maintained at good levels at end-2024. As AIB remains a wholly owned subsidiary of OAB, CI also expects that ordinary support from its financially sound ultimate shareholders, Arab Bank Plc (Jordan) and Oman International Development and Investment Company (Ominvest), to be forthcoming in case of need.
Rating Outlook
The Stable Outlook indicates that the ratings are likely to remain unchanged over the next 12 months and reflects our expectation that the Bank will maintain a broadly stable business and financial position.
Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario
A revision of the Outlook to Positive or an upgrade of the Bank’s LT rating would require an improvement in the operating environment and significant improvement in financial metrics, and/or an improvement in the extraordinary support assessment.
Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario
A downward revision of the LT rating, or a change in the Outlook to Negative, would need to be preceded by a similar rating action on the sovereign, all other factors remaining unchanged.
A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.
Contact
Primary Analyst: Farah Parveen Khan, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...
Secondary Analyst: Agnes Seah, Senior Credit Analyst
Committee Chairperson: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst
About the Ratings
The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.
The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2020-24. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.
The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Oman, dated 4 April 2025 (see Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at
This rating action follows a scheduled (annual) review of the rated entity. National ratings on the entity were first released in July 2015 and last updated in April 2025. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or a related third party.
Conditions of Use and General Limitations
The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.
Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.
Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.
The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.
Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2025
