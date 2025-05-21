403
U.S.-Türkiye Hold Talks on Syria at Washington Meeting
(MENAFN) A working group meeting between Türkiye and the United States on Syria will take place on Tuesday in Washington, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.
The session, which will be co-chaired by Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Nuh Yilmaz and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, is set to focus on Syria policies and explore opportunities for collaboration to enhance security and stability in the region.
Key topics are expected to include the fight against ISIS (Daesh) and other terrorist groups, as well as Ankara’s support for the Syrian government and its regional initiatives to combat terrorism.
Discussions will also cover cooperation in northeastern Syria’s camps, with the U.S. expected to provide updates on its ongoing military consolidation in the area.
This meeting follows recent direct engagements between U.S. and Syrian leadership, alongside President Trump’s announcement about lifting sanctions on Syria.
According to sources, the meeting will also address the specifics of the sanctions removal process and its timeline.
During the talks, Yilmaz will emphasize Türkiye's priority for coordinated efforts with Washington across political, economic, and security sectors to ensure Syria’s security and territorial integrity. Additionally, he is anticipated to outline Türkiye’s hope that Syria's ongoing transformation will ultimately rid the country of all terrorist groups.
