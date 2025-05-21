Elliott Announces Shareholders Vote For Change At Phillips 66

Vote Outcome Represents Clear Mandate from Shareholders

Newly Elected Directors Sigmund Cornelius and Michael Heim Will Work Constructively with Their Fellow Directors to Help Unlock the Company's Full Value-Creation Potential

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliott Investment Management L.P. ("Elliott"), which manages funds that together make it a top five shareholder in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX ) (the "Company" or "Phillips"), today announced that based on preliminary analysis from Elliott's proxy solicitor, two of Elliott's nominees – Sigmund Cornelius and Michael Heim – were elected to the Phillips 66 Board of Directors (the "Board") at the Company's 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting").

Elliott released the following statement:

"We thank our fellow shareholders, the proxy advisory firms and Phillips 66's employees for their support throughout this campaign. Today's vote sends a clear message: Shareholders demand meaningful change at Phillips 66. We are confident Sig and Mike will work collaboratively with the incumbent directors to improve operational execution and share-price performance, enhance corporate governance and help set a strategic course that can unlock Phillips 66's full value-creation potential.

As one of Phillips 66's largest investors, Elliott will continue to actively engage with the Company while holding management and the Board accountable for delivering on their commitment to improve shareholder value. We are hopeful that these words will translate into actions, and we will remain focused on helping Phillips 66 become a stronger, more valuable company for all shareholders."

About Elliott

Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") managed approximately $72.7 billion of assets as of December 31, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Media Contact:

Casey Friedman

Elliott Investment Management L.P.

(212) 478-1780

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Bruce Goldfarb / Pat McHugh

Okapi Partners LLC

(877) 629-6357

(212) 297-0720

[email protected]

