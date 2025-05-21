NEXGEL To Participate In The 6Th Annual CEO Networking Event Hosted By Semco Capital On June 2Nd
The Annual CEO Networking Event hosted by Semco Capital brings together a consortium of leading microcap companies with unique business models, strong management teams, and considerable opportunity for enhanced growth and value. Investors interested in attending may contact Scott Weis at ... for more information.
About NEXGEL, Inc.
NEXGEL is a leading provider of healthcare, beauty, and over-the-counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. NEXGEL brands include SilverSeal®, Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. Additionally, NEXGEL has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.
Investor Contacts:
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1254
...
