Active Dental Prosper Is Recognized As 2025 Top Patient-Rated Dentist By Find Local Doctors
"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. Our mission has always been to provide the very best in modern dentistry," says Dr. Kalpesh Patel
More about Active Dental Prosper:
Founder of the practice, Dr. Kalpesh Patel completed his dental training at one of the most prestigious dental schools in the nation, Baylor College of Dentistry. His mission has always been to provide world-class dental service. Dr. Patel places great value in staying up-to-date with the latest technology and the most current techniques, enabling him to provide the best care to his patients. Dr. Bhavik Patel's also completed his dental training at Baylor College of Dentistry. Providing world-class dental service to his valued patients is always his goal. Dr. Sang Park earned his DDS from The Ohio State University and stays updated with advanced training. His patient-centric approach focuses on trust and personalized care plans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (469) 860-8791.
