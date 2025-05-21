Active Dental Prosper Is Recognized As 2025 Top Patient-Rated Dentist By Find Local Doctors

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The dental team, led by Dr. Bhavik Patel, Dr. Kalpesh Patel, and Dr. Sang Park, is renowned for their compassionate approach and personalized care. The clinic offers a wide range of services from general, cosmetic, restorative, emergency, and pediatric dentistry to dentures, dental implants, and Invisalign treatment – all at one place. Active Dental Prosper's commitment to patient convenience is evident in their extended weekday hours and Saturday appointments, ensuring that quality dental care is accessible to all. The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and amenities designed to enhance patient comfort, such as flat-screen TVs in treatment rooms and a welcoming children's play area. Active Dental Prosper also offers flexible payment options to accommodate various financial needs.

"We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. Our mission has always been to provide the very best in modern dentistry," says Dr. Kalpesh Patel

More about Active Dental Prosper:

Founder of the practice, Dr. Kalpesh Patel completed his dental training at one of the most prestigious dental schools in the nation, Baylor College of Dentistry. His mission has always been to provide world-class dental service. Dr. Patel places great value in staying up-to-date with the latest technology and the most current techniques, enabling him to provide the best care to his patients. Dr. Bhavik Patel's also completed his dental training at Baylor College of Dentistry. Providing world-class dental service to his valued patients is always his goal. Dr. Sang Park earned his DDS from The Ohio State University and stays updated with advanced training. His patient-centric approach focuses on trust and personalized care plans. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit or call (469) 860-8791.

Media Contact:

Active Dental Prosper

Phone: (469) 860-8791

Website:

SOURCE Active Dental Prosper