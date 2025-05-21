H.E. Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber And H.E. Dr. Amna Bint Abdullah Al Dahak Witness Signing Of Silal And China's SVG To Launch 100,000 M2 Smart Agritech Hub In Al Ain

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The partnership enables SVG to invest over AED 120 million into developing a 100,000mAgritech powerhouse in Al Ain, marking a major milestone for the UAE and regional agriculture sectors. The facility will harness advanced technologies, including AI and robotics to drive precision, boost efficiency, and deliver sustainable, high-impact innovations across the agricultural value chain.

The Agritech powerhouse will showcase SVG's advanced "Shouguang Model" of greenhouse technology, which will be adapted and optimized for the unique climate conditions of the UAE. It will feature a range of advanced greenhouse structures, such as intelligent photovoltaic glass greenhouses, thin film-connected greenhouses, and large-span solar greenhouses.

The project encompasses a comprehensive ecosystem that includes seedling cultivation as well as post-harvest processing, storage and distribution centers. The entire smart greenhouse system will be powered by solar energy, minimizing the facility's carbon footprint and promoting environmentally responsible agricultural practices.

Salmeen Alameri, CEO of Silal said, "Our partnership with Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group aims to revolutionize the UAE's Agritech sector. By combining SVG's world-leading expertise in greenhouse technology with Silal's commitment to innovation and sustainability, we are creating a cutting-edge model for innovative agriculture that can be replicated across the region and beyond."

Mr. Ming Yang, Founder of Shouguang Vegetable Industry Group, said: "Abu Dhabi's forward-thinking approach and its willingness to embrace new technologies make it a vital hub for Agritech innovation. In addition, the region's unique climate conditions make it a crucial testing ground for new technologies and solutions. Therefore, our partnership with Silal provides an unparalleled opportunity to refine our advanced technologies."

The facility will integrate AI and robotics to optimize every stage of cultivation, enabling precision planting, accelerated harvesting, and greater operational efficiency. Integrated technologies include intelligent climate control, automated irrigation, robotic harvesting, and advanced AI-driven research and development.

Over a dozen crop varieties – including tomatoes, cucumbers, melons, and strawberries-will be cultivated with enhanced traits for superior taste, resilience, and productivity. Smart resource management will reduce water and fertilizer usage by up to 30%, promoting sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The project will be supported by AI labs, technology testing zones, and a sensory experience center, alongside advanced water treatment systems, modular purification units, mushroom production areas, energy storage solutions, and dedicated employee accommodations.

Complementing production, a fully equipped post-harvest complex will include cold storage, automated sorting lines, and export-ready logistics to maintain product integrity and ensure seamless distribution to domestic and international markets.

Silal is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's diversified economy. Silal was established in September 2020 to diversify sources of food products and stimulate manufactured and agri-food sectors. Silal's mandates include managing procurement programs and strategic stocks of foodstuffs. The company also executes specialised knowledge transfer programs on desert farming techniques and devises research and development projects.

